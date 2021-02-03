Quarantine now 24 days for anyone living with COVID-19 variant cases; six new cases, 15 recoveries in RMWB

Laura Beamish
Feb 03, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  4 minute read
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, AHS reported 115 active COVID-19 cases in Strathcona County Ñ 85 cases in Sherwood Park and 30 in the rural county. Photo courtesy Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, AHS reported 115 active COVID-19 cases in Strathcona County Ñ 85 cases in Sherwood Park and 30 in the rural county. Photo courtesy Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Anyone living in the same house as someone who tests positive for a COVID-19 variant must quarantine for at least 24 days. This adds 14 days on top of a case’s isolation period.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said new COVID-19 strains have spread easily in homes, make isolating from other people in a home difficult. Any new cases or contacts will be told of quarantine options, such as hotel isolation.

“Given how easily this variant is spreading in homes, this enhancement is necessary to prevent spread in the community,” she said. “The main reason why we are concerned about these variants is that they spread more easily from person to person which is why we must be cautious.”

There are 50 cases of the U.K. variant and seven cases of the South Africa variant in Alberta. Of these, 36 of the U.K. variant and all seven cases of the South Africa variant are connected to international travel. Another six cases were found in close contacts.

Eight cases of the variants in five households have not been liked to travel. This includes four cases of the U.K. variant linked to a daycare outbreak. Hinshaw said the outbreak’s zone will be confirmed when all parents and staff have been notified.

The province is still easing some restrictions on Feb. 8. Hinshaw said the variant cases not linked to travel are concerning, but positivity rates and case counts are still being watched. She also urged businesses to be vigilant with preventative measures.

“We know that if we continue to follow all public health protocols in every aspect of our daily lives that we can continue to keep our transmission low,” he said.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of February 2:  

  • 124,831 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 116,259 people have recovered, or 93.1 per cent of all cases.
  • 268 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 6,912.
  • 556 people are in hospital, with 97 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • 11 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,660. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 7,899 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,188,779 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,759,663 people.
  • 1,091 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 107,438 doses have been administered across the province, 17,191 people are fully immunized with both doses.
  • 53 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:  

  • Six new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 74. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • 14 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,618.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:  

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total at eight cases.
  • One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 133.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:  

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
  • An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:  

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days