Powell Infinity announces $15 million contract with Suncor

Powell Infinity Corporation (PIC), a joint venture between Powell Canada Incorporated and Infinity Métis Corporation (IMC), have signed a five-year agreement with Suncor worth $15 million.

The contract offers apprenticeships in valve-servicing, administrative work and will help people learn about trades. There are also job opportunities in project management, business management and technician positions.

Shawn Myers, IMC’s general manager, said the servicing and sourcing contract was in development for two years before it was announced Thursday.

“The pandemic has really crippled the industry up here quite a bit,” said Myers. “Now that we are starting to see some opportunity, every one of us here is ecstatic.”

For Eric de Kappelle, president of PIC, a partnership with Suncor is an important opportunity to give back to the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

“Powell has been in Fort McMurray for a long time and this is very exciting for us,” said de Kappelle. “It has been in the works for so long and to see everything come to fruition feels great.”

De Kappelle said the Suncor partnership will provide opportunities to expand and strengthen industry relationships.

“We only view this as a possibility and accomplish more in the future,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the McMurray Métis and we’re looking forward to building on that.”

