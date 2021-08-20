Wood Buffalo RCMP have laid charges against a Fort McMurray resident following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of drugs and a firearm.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Aug. 12 police conducted the stop at Highway 63 and Beacon Hill Drive and subsequently arrested the driver.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police make arrest for drugs, firearm following traffic stop Back to video

Paul Roland Weber, 38, is charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm that’s dangerous to the public, careless storage of a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle while knowing there was a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Weber is also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled for the purposes of trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, failure to comply with conditions of a release order, possession of the proceeds of a crime, two counts of possession of illegal cannabis and suspected cannabis within reach of the driver.

Weber also faces a number of traffic related charges, including driving while unauthorized, operating a motor vehicle without the certificate of registration, driving an uninsured motor vehicle on the highway, unauthorized use of a license plate, a mutilated, defaced, altered or falsified document and exceeding the maximum speed limit on a highway.

Weber is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Aug. 24, and is currently remanded into police custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

smclean@postmedia.com