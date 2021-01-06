Article content

A man stabbed in downtown Fort McMurray has died after he was brought to the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Police are looking for a suspect, but do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police arrived at the scene of the stabbing at 3 p.m., where they found the victim. Officers gave the man immediate first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived and brought him to hospital. At 10:51 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP confirmed to media the man had died.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man killed in downtown stabbing Back to video

Police have not confirmed where in downtown the stabbing occurred. The investigation is ongoing and the Major Crimes Unit has been brought up from Edmonton to help.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

vmcdermott@postmedia.com