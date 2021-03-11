Police charge three people with weapon, drug trafficking offences

Article content

Two Fort McMurray residents and a Calgary man have been charged with multiple drug trafficking and weapon charges.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) began investigating the individuals in December 2020 following a complaint about drug trafficking in the region. That investigation led to the search of two Thickwood homes on Feb. 24.

Police say they found nearly $80,000 worth of drugs and cash, including 522 grams of cocaine and $30,000 in cash, during the search. Body armour and conducted-energy weapons were also seized.

“Organized crime and drug trafficking brings violence, property crime, addiction, and health consequences to our communities,” said Inspector Sean Boser of ALERT Regional teams.

Amanullah Khan, 29, of Calgary and Jennifer Stacey, 28, of Fort McMurray have each been charged with single counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing proceeds of crime.

Khan has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing body armour.

James Jackman, 53, of Fort McMurray has been charged with drug trafficking.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crimes is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

