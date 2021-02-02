Peace River School Division will form an anti-racism committee

Article content continued

In May, when the Black Lives Matter movement hit, the topic arose for discussion again with the board members. And in October the board and several other PRSD administration took anti-racism and allyship training, but wanted to do something further.

“Our end goal was to come up with some sort of anti-racism policy, the safe and caring school environment that we that we want to always put forward,” Kuester said. “So in order to move that policy development forward, we decided at the last board meeting, that probably the best way to do that would be to strike an anti-racism committee.”

This anti-racism committee would have the power to make decisions on what PRSD can do to bring students, staff, trustees, and parents together and feed into the policy development.

Kuester added that CASS had recently released that they will be holding their First Nation Metis and Inuit gathering virtually this year. All board members will attend that event virtually this year from March 15 to 17.

PRSD strives to create safe and caring schools, in which all students, employees, parents, or person that walk into PRSD schools feel safe and cared for. This is elaborated in the Safe and Caring School policy.

“As much as people may hate to admit it, racism does exist. There is racism towards many different people,” said Kuester. “We have a good number of First Nations, Metis and Inuit students in our schools. We want all people that come into and attend our schools to feel safe. We know that isn’t happening at all times.”

Kuester added that is partly due to racism, and that PRSD wants to develop an anti-racism policy that will foster education and commitment to equality and inclusiveness in the school division.

“We are a very diverse school division, we welcome all. We want to be an inclusive and respectful school division,” Kuester said. “We just feel that developing an anti-racism policy will help to cultivate a even more safe and caring culture within Peace River School Division.”