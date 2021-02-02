Peace River School Division will form an anti-racism committee

Article content
The Peace River School Division (PRSD) held their regular board meeting on Jan. 21. At the meeting, board members established a motion to create an anti-racism committee. PRSD trustees will also plan to attend First Nations Metis and Inuit Education virtual gathering which is hosted by College of Alberta School and Superintendents (CASS).
Board chair, Darren Kuester explained that in the school year leading up to May of 2020, board members had decided that an effort to raise awareness with all trustees and some senior staff, with First Nations Metis and Inuit culture as well as sensitivity.
“We felt that it would be a good thing for the whole board,” said Kuester. “A good learning experience for the whole board to attend the College of Alberta School Superintendents, their, their annual First Nation Metis and Inuit gathering.”
Due to social distancing recommendations revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, that original gathering had been cancelled. Although it had been cancelled, the board planned in the future to attend in some other way. Kuester added that it would have been a great team building experience as well as fostering inclusiveness and anti-racism theme.