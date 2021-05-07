PCN helping with vaccine distribution; RMWB now has 1,605 active COVID-19 cases
The Wood Buffalo Primary Care Network is helping with vaccine distribution in Fort McMurray.
The organization was part of a pilot program that administered 200 vaccine doses to people. The primary care network is now getting 400 more vaccine doses and has already booked 180 appointments.
“It was very hard to be on the sidelines of the pandemic for so long, especially as we saw our cases numbers climbing higher and higher,” said Lori Apostal, executive director of the Wood Buffalo PCN, in a Friday statement.
“We know that Fort McMurray is being hit hard right now and that the sooner we can get vaccines into the arms of our residents, the better,” she said. “A lot of our work at the PCN is focused on education and prevention, so it only makes sense that we would be involved in this effort.”
Vaccine bookings exceed supply
The announcement comes on the same day Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta has more COVID-19 vaccine appointments than actual vaccines, with the highest demand in the Calgary area.
There were 142,000 reservations made through the Alberta Health Services (AHS) online booking tool and 811 on Thursday, said AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson in an email. More than 12,000 appointments were booked through AHS by noon Friday, spokesperson James Wood said in an email. Those figures do not include bookings at pharmacies.
Alberta is receiving 236,340 Pfizer doses and 116,700 Moderna doses next week, according to federal projections. Similar amounts of each are expected the following week.
Longer-term federal projections show Alberta can expect a steady supply of Pfizer through the beginning of July. Information beyond the week of May 17 is not available for Moderna.
Montana offers Albertan truck drivers vaccinations
Kenney also announced 2,000 Alberta truckers are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when delivering goods in Montana. Drivers can get their shot at a rest stop in Conrad, which is 80 km south of the Alberta-Montana border. Roughly 800 trucks cross into Montana daily.
He also urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lobby the U.S. government to lift the ban on sending surplus vaccines into Canada.
RMWB still leading COVID-19 spread
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) continues leading Canada’s per capita growth of COVID-19, and has more active cases and outbreaks than the rest of rural Alberta.
There are 1,922.7 cases per 100,000 people, which puts the RMWB’s active cases at 1,605. Cases are based on residency, so local numbers do not include commuters.
Lac La Biche County trails the RMWB’s case rate with 1,723.1 cases per 100,000 people, or 174 active cases. Red Deer has 886 active cases, or 832.7 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 19 school outbreaks, and six schools have between two and four active cases. There are 25 workplace outbreaks. No schools or businesses in rural communities have any outbreaks.
-with files from Jeff Labine and Sarah Bugden
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 7:
- All RMWB residents who are at least 18 qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. Albertans as young as 12 qualify on Monday. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 205,115 people have been infected with the virus: 24,850 active cases, 178,149 recoveries.
- 1,980 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 659 people in hospital, with 150 people in ICUs. Triage protocols have been released.
- Four COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,106.
- 18,936 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 1,792,312 vaccine doses administered; 33.1 per cent has at least one dose, 6.8 per cent fully immunized.
- Earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray in past 24 hours:
- 1,541 active cases (131 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 3,428 recoveries (102 new recoveries).
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park in past 24 hours:
- 64 active cases (12 new cases). None in Wood Buffalo National Park. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 169 recoveries (Three new recoveries). These recoveries include 10 in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Alert: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre