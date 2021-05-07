PCN helping with vaccine distribution; RMWB now has 1,605 active COVID-19 cases

“It was very hard to be on the sidelines of the pandemic for so long, especially as we saw our cases numbers climbing higher and higher,” said Lori Apostal, executive director of the Wood Buffalo PCN, in a Friday statement.

“We know that Fort McMurray is being hit hard right now and that the sooner we can get vaccines into the arms of our residents, the better,” she said. “A lot of our work at the PCN is focused on education and prevention, so it only makes sense that we would be involved in this effort.”

Vaccine bookings exceed supply

The announcement comes on the same day Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta has more COVID-19 vaccine appointments than actual vaccines, with the highest demand in the Calgary area.

There were 142,000 reservations made through the Alberta Health Services (AHS) online booking tool and 811 on Thursday, said AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson in an email. More than 12,000 appointments were booked through AHS by noon Friday, spokesperson James Wood said in an email. Those figures do not include bookings at pharmacies.

Alberta is receiving 236,340 Pfizer doses and 116,700 Moderna doses next week, according to federal projections. Similar amounts of each are expected the following week.

Longer-term federal projections show Alberta can expect a steady supply of Pfizer through the beginning of July. Information beyond the week of May 17 is not available for Moderna.

Montana offers Albertan truck drivers vaccinations

Kenney also announced 2,000 Alberta truckers are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when delivering goods in Montana. Drivers can get their shot at a rest stop in Conrad, which is 80 km south of the Alberta-Montana border. Roughly 800 trucks cross into Montana daily.

He also urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lobby the U.S. government to lift the ban on sending surplus vaccines into Canada.

RMWB still leading COVID-19 spread

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) continues leading Canada’s per capita growth of COVID-19, and has more active cases and outbreaks than the rest of rural Alberta.

There are 1,922.7 cases per 100,000 people, which puts the RMWB’s active cases at 1,605. Cases are based on residency, so local numbers do not include commuters.

Lac La Biche County trails the RMWB’s case rate with 1,723.1 cases per 100,000 people, or 174 active cases. Red Deer has 886 active cases, or 832.7 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 19 school outbreaks, and six schools have between two and four active cases. There are 25 workplace outbreaks. No schools or businesses in rural communities have any outbreaks.

-with files from Jeff Labine and Sarah Bugden