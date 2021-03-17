Online bookings expand for COVID-19 vaccinations; 22 active cases in Fort McMurray
Mechanical issues on an airplane have delayed deliveries of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 43 Alberta pharmacies by three days, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw in her Wednesday update.
“We are dealing with a supply chain that sometimes changes quickly without warning,” said Hinshaw. “This means that sometimes there will be minor changes when unexpected events occur.”
Tomorrow, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is opening online immunization bookings for the three more birth cohorts in Phase 2A. Albertans born in 1952, 1953, 1954 and earlier can book online at 8 a.m. First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples born in 1967, 1968, 1969 and earlier can book their appointment online at that time.
Hinsahw also said the spread of COVID-19 variant cases has happened at outdoor gatherings between people not physically distancing.
“We are so close to getting through all of this,” said Hinshaw. “With widespread immunization by fall, the risk of gathering with our loved ones for a family dinner of holiday celebration will drop dramatically.”
“Before we know it, virtual gatherings and celebrations will just be memory of how we adapted and found ways to connect with one another during the pandemic in order to keep our loved ones and communities safe.”
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 17:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 139,143
- 139,622 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 132,748 people have recovered, or 95 per cent of all cases.
- 479 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,918.
- 262 people are in hospital, with 44 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Four new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,956. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 10,827 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,55s,163 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,860,776 people.
- 397,492 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 92,081 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 152 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Two new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 22. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- One new recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,759.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to four cases.
- One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 145.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.