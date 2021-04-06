Oil Barons split weekend games against Spruce Grove, hold AJHL's top spot

Article content

The Fort McMurray Oil Barons finished their eight-game series against the Spruce Grove Saints this weekend with a win and an overtime loss, but remain at the top of the AJHL’s standings.

In Spruce Grove, the Friday game started slowly until Fort McMurray forward Clarke Huxley scored almost 14 minutes into the first period. Less than two minutes later, the Oil Barons continued leading with a goal from forward Tristan Kimmen. Fort McMurray forward Jesse Burchart scored the game’s third goal in the second period.

Despite having no penalties in the first period and only one penalty in the second period, 10 penalties were tallied between both teams in the third period. With calls like roughing, cross-checking, charging, interference and high-sticking, the MOB saw 31 penalty minutes, while the Saints saw 16 penalty minutes.

The Spruce Grove Saints scored their first goal of the game with four seconds left in the third period, giving the MOB a 3-1 victory.