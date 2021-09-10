Number of children following homeschooling programs in Alberta nearly doubled in 2020-21

When Mandy Ford’s two youngest sons began home learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to keep it up as schools reopened. The Edson resident who grew up in Fort McMurray is one of thousands of families that have chosen to keep homeschooling their children since the pandemic began.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Alberta Education says 24,417 children were homeschooled during the 2020-21 academic year, nearly doubling the 13,558 children during the 2019-20 academic year. These numbers count children following a homeschooling program, not students who did at-home learning because COVID-19 left them with no other option.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Number of children following homeschooling programs in Alberta nearly doubled in 2020-21 Back to video

Ford’s youngest son, James, 10, has autism. Her 17-year old son Elijah is completing his high school diploma at home while taking part-time technical classes. Ford said the pandemic made her family reflect on what kind of education they wanted for their youngest child.

“In the back of our minds, we thought that once he got to a certain age we would probably switch him to homeschool as it would just make more sense for him,” said Ford, who also has two adult children that help with lesson plans. “COVID gave us the push to do that and he has blossomed in a big way.”

Alberta Homeschooling Association president Judy Arnall said a common theme heard from new homeschooling families during the pandemic were feelings of disconnect with current curriculums. Arnall said parents often need their confidence built to make the decision to homeschool.

“Most parents can teach up to Grade 8 level without teaching manuals,” said Arnall. “There are a lot of stereotypes out there that kids don’t socialize while homeschooling, when in fact it’s a better experience because they get more diversity.”

Darryl Hunter, an associate professor of education at the University of Alberta, agrees the pandemic has fuelled Alberta’s homeschooling numbers. But, he disagrees homeschooling offers more educational and social variety to children compared to a school environment.