No decision on second phase of reopening until at least March 1; 36 active cases in Fort McMurray
Article content
The Alberta government is not making any decisions about moving to the second phase of the province’s reopening plan until March 1. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in her Monday update new active COVID-19 cases have stopped falling and are now plateauing, while new variant cases are rising.
Hinshaw added Alberta Health is taking the full three weeks to assess moving forward. The province’s plan to ease restrictions includes waiting at least three weeks between phases. The second phase includes easing restrictions on retail, conference centres, hotels, and banquet and community halls.
No decision on second phase of reopening until at least March 1; 36 active cases in Fort McMurray Back to video
“We are being cautious as it is too early to say if this recent increase is significant or but a temporary pause in the strong downward trend we have seen over the past several months,” said Hinshaw.
Alberta Health is reporting a steady number of new COVID-19 variant cases and Hinshaw this extra time will help show how fast these cases are spreading.
Advertisement
Article content
“All this means is we must be extra cautious,” said Hinshaw. “If given the chance, this virus will spread widely and we risk losing the gains we have made together.”
Premier Jason Kenney made similar comments on Friday when he said a “troublesome increase” in metrics such as hospitalizations, infections, positivity rate or reproductive value could delay reopenings.
“And if things were to get really bad—and let’s say we end up with a huge spike in cases and hospitalizations driven by the more contagious variants—I’ve been clear we might need to introduce additional measures that limit social interaction,” he said.
There was still some good news during Monday’s press conference, as Hinshaw reported cases in long-term care centres, hospitals and schools are dropping.
Active cases in long-term care homes have dropped 92 per cent in less than two months. Cases went from a high of 776 on Dec. 27 to 63 active cases on Feb. 20. On Jan 2., there were 27 outbreaks in acute care facilities across the province. There are now 8 active outbreaks in those facilities.
Hinshaw also said the number of active new cases in school-aged Albertans have continued dropping since classes resumed in person.
“These trends were not inevitable and are not due to just the passing of time,” said Hinshaw. “These trends are the result of our willingness to put our community’s needs first and care for each other every day.”
swilliscraft@postmedia.com
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 22:
- 131,336 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 124,818 people have recovered, or 95 per cent of all cases.
- 273 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,675.
- 324 people are in hospital, with 53 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 16 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,843. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 6,062 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,362,786 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,806,309 people.
- 4,098 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 173,539 doses have been administered, 69,362 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 98 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- One new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 36. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. One active COVID-19 case is no longer being considered a local case.
- Three new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,705.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to two cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 139.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- North American Construction Group has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
- YMCA Eagle Ridge child care has declared an outbreak
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.