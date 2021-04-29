No curfew has been requested by RMWB; 1,264 cases in Fort McMurray
The province is announcing strict health measures for COVID-19 hotspots—including the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo—that includes the possibility of curfews if local governments request them.
Communities with at least 350 cases per 100,000 people, or 250 active cases, must stop all indoor fitness and sports.
All junior and senior high schools must move to at-home learning on Monday, but this will have little impact in the RMWB.
Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools moved to at-home learning last week, and Indigenous leaders on Wednesday urged parents to pull students out of the school as cases rise.
These measures begin Friday and last at least two weeks. These communities include the RMWB, Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge and Strathcona County.
Local governments with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people can request curfews. Rules for curfews will be announced before they are implemented. These communities include the RMWB, Banff, Northern Sunrise County and Barrhead County.
Municipal council has not publicly asked the province for a curfew. The Athabasca Tribal Council and Métis communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area requested one earlier this week.
“At this time we have not requested a curfew,” said RMWB spokesperson Greg Bennett. “We are in the process of reviewing the newly announced restrictions, evaluating options, and awaiting further details from the Government of Alberta.”
Penalties for non-compliance with health orders have also been added. This could include being unable to renew a drivers license if someone refuses to pay a fine.
Alberta Health will also work with restaurants to make sure people dining at patios are part of the same household or a two-person cohort of someone living along.
“We’ve seen what has happened elsewhere when hospitals can become overwhelmed. We cannot let that happen here,” said Premier Jason Kenney at a Thursday press conference. “The restrictions currently in place will not bend the curve fast enough to get this third wave under control before the summer.”
Kenney warned at a Wednesday press conference “additional targeted measures” were being considered for COVID-19 hotspots. On Thursday, he said even more measures will be brought in if cases continue rising.
The RMWB continues leading Alberta for COVID-19 spread per capita, with 1536.9 cases per 100,000 people. There are also more active cases and workplace outbreaks than the rest of rural Alberta.
There are 19 workplace and 14 school outbreaks in Fort McMurray. Another eight schools have between two and four active COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 29:
- Vaccine eligibility in the RMWB has been lowered to anyone born in 1991.
- 188,727 people have been infected with the virus: 21,385 active cases, 165,267 recoveries.
- 2,048 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 632 people are in hospital, with 151 people in intensive care units.
- Two people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,075.
- 20,582 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
- 1,528,569 vaccine doses have been administered; 292,765 people fully immunized.
- The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 104 active cases in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 1,264. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- 75 recoveries in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,867.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- Two new COVID-19 case in rural communities in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 19. None are in Wood Buffalo National Park. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- No recoveries in rural areas in past 24 hours, bringing total to 163. Another 10 recoveries are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Dave McNeilly Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Thickwood Heights School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- A community’s active case numbers are based on the primary residence of someone with COVID-19. If an oilsands worker tests positive for COVID-19 in the RMWB, that case is shown in local case numbers if they are a resident of the RMWB. Otherwise, the case is reflected in the case numbers of their home community.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Canadian Natural Albian site
- Canadian Natural Horizon site
- Canadian Natural Jackfish site
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake site
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake site
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North Star Ford
- Suncor base plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River site
- Syncrude Aurora site
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.