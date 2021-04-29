No curfew has been requested by RMWB; 1,264 cases in Fort McMurray

The province is announcing strict health measures for COVID-19 hotspots—including the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo—that includes the possibility of curfews if local governments request them.

Communities with at least 350 cases per 100,000 people, or 250 active cases, must stop all indoor fitness and sports.

All junior and senior high schools must move to at-home learning on Monday, but this will have little impact in the RMWB.

Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools moved to at-home learning last week, and Indigenous leaders on Wednesday urged parents to pull students out of the school as cases rise.

These measures begin Friday and last at least two weeks. These communities include the RMWB, Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge and Strathcona County.

Local governments with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people can request curfews. Rules for curfews will be announced before they are implemented. These communities include the RMWB, Banff, Northern Sunrise County and Barrhead County.