Murphy proposes asking province to cap food delivery app fees at 15 per cent

Councillor Verna Murphy is asking council to lobby the province for a 15 per cent cap on delivery fees from third-party delivery apps. However, the province seems skeptical this kind of legislation would help restaurants and bars.

Murphy said in an interview that third-party apps add costs for restaurants that are already struggling, but restaurants feel they will lose out on customers if they don’t work with these companies.

“This seems like a way that the province really can make a difference if they brought in a piece of legislation,” she said.

Murphy said some restaurant owners have told her a 15 per cent cap means saving $1,500 to $1,700 per month.

Dianna de Sousa, executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, supports a cap, although she would prefer lower rates be achieved without regulations.

Chamber members have reported commissions ranging from 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the gross bill. Most restaurants run with a 10 per cent to 13 per cent margin, she said.