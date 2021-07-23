Municipal census picks up speed as door-to-door collection returns

The municipal census is picking up speed now that volunteers can collect information through in-person meetings and door-to-door collections. The census is expected to finish on July 31.

As of Friday, 50,000 people in 64 per cent of homes in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have been counted. The last update on June 25 listed 37,439 people in 45.67 per cent of homes. Data collection had stagnated after an online-only census began on April 1.

The plan to resume door-to-door census collection follows the ending of the State of Local Emergency in early June, the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions on July 1 and community vaccination rates. People uncomfortable with door-to-door interaction are given a PIN to complete the census online or can speak with a census taker on the phone.

Businesses rely on the data for planning investments and staffing. In late April, the 2018 census was used to convince the Alberta government to lower the COVID-19 vaccination age limit locally from 40 years to 30 years.

With 46 per cent of homes counted, the lower townsite area including downtown is the only Fort McMurray neighbourhood with data on less than half of dwellings.

Parsons Creek leads with 83 per cent, followed by Timberlea with 71 per cent. Gregoire is at 66 per cent, Waterways is 64 per cent, Abasand is 62 per cent, Beacon Hill is 61 per cent and Thickwood is at 53 per cent.

The census in rural areas is nearly finished. All homes in Fort Fitzgerald, Fort McKay and Gregoire Lake Estates have been completed. Fort Chipewyan and Saline Creek have 99 per cent of homes counted.

Anzac has 93 per cent of homes counted, Conklin is at 88 per cent, Janvier is at 80 per cent, Saprae Creek Estates is at 77 per cent and Draper is at 59 per cent.

Residents can complete the census on the RMWB website. People need the unique PIN mailed to their home in early April to complete the census online. Anyone who needs to get their PIN can contact the Pulse line at 780-743-7000 or toll free at 1-800-973-9663.

-with files from Laura Beamish

