More than 40,000 Fort McMurray residents have at least one dose; 153 active cases in RMWB
More than 40,000 people in Fort McMurray have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as cases in the region continue falling.
Alberta Health data released Saturday shows 40,318 people, or 61.4 per cent of eligible residents, have had a vaccine in Fort McMurray. Fully vaccinated residents have jumped to 10.4 per cent of eligible people, or 6,794 people.
More than 40,000 Fort McMurray residents have at least one dose; 153 active cases in RMWB
The rural areas have had 1,446 people get at least one dose, or 42.4 per cent of eligible residents. Fully vaccinated residents now total 578 people, or 16.9 per cent.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 12:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 230,298 people have had COVID-19: 3,247 active cases, 2,269 deaths, 224,782 recoveries.
- 179 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Four new deaths.
- 290 people in hospital, including 74 people in ICUs.
- 5,476 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 3,336,850 vaccine doses administered: 68.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 19.2 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 130 active cases (four new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,489 recoveries (25 new recoveries).
- 13 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 10. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 69.6%, (507 people)
60-74: 70.7%, (4,841 people)
40-59: 69%, (15,926 people)
20-39: 52.8%, (14,873 people)
12-19: 58.1%, (3,955 people)
12+: 61.4%, (40,318 people)
All ages: 50.5%, (40,318 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 55.7%, (406 people)
60-74: 31.5%, (2,160 people)
40-59: 10.6%, (2,439 people)
20-39: 5.8%, (1,630 people)
12-19: 2.3%, (154 people)
12+: 10.4%, (6,794 people)
All ages: 8.5%, (6,794 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 23 active cases (no new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 305 recoveries (three new recoveries).
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 55.2%, (280 people)
40-59: 49.7%, (579 people)
20-39: 31.1%, (363 people)
12-19: 33.1%, (155 people)
12+: 42.4%, (1,446 people)
All ages: 35.3%, (1,446 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 49.9%, (52 people)
60-74: 34.5%, (175 people)
40-59: 19.4%, (226 people)
20-39: 9.8%, (115 people)
12-19: 2.1%, (10 people)
12+: 16.9%, (578 people)
All ages: 14.1%, (578 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- MEG Energy
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Walmart
- Wapasu Creek Lodge