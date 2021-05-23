More than 40 per cent of Fort McMurray residents have at least one vaccine dose; 1,169 cases in RMWB
More than 40 per cent of Fort McMurray residents have had at least one vaccine dose against COVID-19, according to numbers released by Alberta Health on May 23. In the region’s rural communities, 28.5 per cent of people have had a vaccine. The provincial average for people with at least one dose is 48.2 per cent.
The vaccination rates among Fort McMurray and rural residents between 20 and 39 is lagging compared to other age groups. Among that age group, only 39.7 per cent of Fort McMurray and 23 per cent of rural residents have been vaccinated. All other age groups are reporting stronger immunization rates. In Fort McMurray, more than 50 per cent of people in every other age group has had at least one vaccine dose.
Back to video
Fort McMurray is still seeing cases drop, but is still leading Alberta for active cases and viral spread. The rural areas are in third place.
There are 1,124 cases in Fort McMurray and 45 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,169 cases. COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,415.3 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,108.9 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 30 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and five schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 23:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 224,195 people have had COVID-19: 14,533 active cases, 207,486 recoveries.
- 563 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 581 people in hospital, with 162 people in ICUs.
- Six COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,176.
- 6,944 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,506,919 vaccine doses administered: 48.2 per cent has at least one dose, 7.9 per cent fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,124 active cases (41 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 5,221 recoveries (76 new recoveries).
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 66.7 per cent, (486 people)
60-74: 65.9 per cent, (4,516 people)
40-59: 59.4 per cent, (13,707 people)
20-39: 39.7 per cent, (11,181 people)
12-19: 56.6 per cent, (2,374 people)
All ages: 40.5 per cent, (32,376 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 45.8 per cent, (334 people)
60-74: 6.4 per cent, (439 people)
40-59: 3 per cent, (693 people)
20-39: 2.2 per cent, (615 people)
12-19: 0.4 per cent, (17 people)
All ages: 2.6 per cent, (2,098 people)
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Seven residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported May 22. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 45 active cases (four new cases) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 244 recoveries (three new recoveries) in rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 57.5 per cent, (60 people)
60-74: 52.9 per cent, (268 people)
40-59: 42.7 per cent, (497 people)
20-39: 23 per cent, (269 people)
12-19: 24.3 per cent, (71 people)
All ages: 28.5 per cent, (1,169 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 47 per cent, (49 people)
60-74: 20.1 per cent, (102 people)
40-59: 7.4 per cent, (86 people)
20-39: 3.4 per cent, (40 people)
12-19: 0.7 per cent, (two people)
All ages: 6.8 per cent, (279 people)
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill
- Birch Mountain Enterprises
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre