MNA, McMurray Métis partner on Métis-led COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) is declaring a pop-up vaccine clinic at MacDonald Island Park a success. The Métis-led program, which is travelling across Alberta, was created after MNA leaders heard that many members were wary of the vaccine. Reagan Bartel, MNA health director and a registered nurse, said leaders are concerned about conspiracy theories spreading on platforms like Facebook and confusing messaging from health leaders. But for Indigenous communities, distances from vaccination sites and historical traumas at the hands of the Canadian medical system open mew fronts in fighting pseudoscience and vaccine hesitancy. "Those stories live in our families. Those kinds of traumas don't just get pushed aside," she said. "So when a community that has not been prioritized for so long is suddenly told by Canada 'you're first this time,' you can understand why some people in that community would be like 'why are we first? Are we guinea pigs?'"

Article content The clinic offers the Pfizer BioNTECH vaccine to Indigenous people born in 2009 or earlier. There are also free masks, bannock and drinks for people. Bartel said some Métis people have told her they decided to get vaccinated after learning the clinic was run by an Indigenous organization. In Fort McMurray, the clinic gave 356 people their first vaccination. Having health authorities partner with local organizations can encourage more people to get vaccinated, said Bartel. Helping members get comfortable before a vaccination and educated on the process could also help fight vaccine hesitancy in the broader community. “I’ve had nurses come at the end of the day say this was great, there were no uncomfortable moments because everyone felt good today,” she said. “That sharing of knowledge is an unintended consequence of these clinics that will take us further.” McMurray Métis CEO Bill Loutitt said the Local’s staff and most members have been enthusiastic about getting vaccinated. Volunteers with the Local have been helping elders book appointments and get to clinics. Loutitt recently recovered from a three-day hospital stay after he caught a COVID-19 variant. Doctors have told him the vaccine stopped the virus from waging a tougher fight against his immune system. “There’s been too many people who have died from this disease,” said Loutitt. “It hits everybody. It doesn’t give special treatment to anyone.” Other Indigenous leaders encouraging residents to get vaccinated The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area is seeing vaccinations rates lag behind the provincial average.

Article content As of Thursday, 43.2 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents and 30.2 per cent of rural residents have had at least one vaccine dose. Across Alberta, the average is 58.5 per cent. But eight per cent of rural residents have been fully vaccinated, roughly the same as the provincial average. Fort McKay’s Métis and First Nation leaders collaborated on a walk-in clinic earlier this month. Fort Chipewyan’s Indigenous leaders have worked on fighting myths fuelling vaccine hesitancy in the community. Jeffrey O’Donnell, CEO of the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee (CRDAC), said problems with rural vaccine rollouts have been based on logistics. Alberta Health Services (AHS) has visited Conklin twice for vaccine appointments this year. The community has no health clinic and relies on a nurse visiting the hamlet biweekly. Last month, the nearby Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation offered to share their vaccine supply with the Métis community. Spotty Internet access has also made it difficult for some members to book appointments. O’Donnell said CRDAC’s main priority is helping anyone who wants a vaccine get one. “When it comes to vaccine hesitancy, I think every community has experienced that, Indigenous or non-Indigenous,” he said. “I know a number of people who have had their shots and second shots. All you can do is put the information out there and help people make their own choices.” vmcdermott@postmedia.com

