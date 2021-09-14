Former RMWB supervisor Mike Powlesland running for Ward 1 council seat

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Based on his work with the municipality, one of the main reasons he wanted to run is to bring context and experience in the area of procurement, including how restrictions and trade agreements work.

“I hope that I can bring that to the table, where I can explain it for the community, the rest of the council people can understand exactly how it happens,” he said. “I don’t think procurement gets a voice on council meetings, they just sort of get… there’s questions asked but there’s not really the knowledge base there to answer, so that’s what I’m hoping to be able to do.”

He also wants to make more fiscally responsible decisions for the municipality, adding he doesn’t know that a new park was a good use of space downtown. He feels there needs to be more focus on infrastructure and less on recreation. One of Powlesland’s priorities is supporting social and non-profit agencies by finding space they can use and making sure the municipality’s social procurement policy is used within the social profits.

“What I’ve heard from the social and the non profits is access to facilities. There’s not enough square footage for all the things that they can offer,” he said.

Living in Fort McMurray for more than 15 years, Powlesland has also spent time as a volunteer coach and board executive in with youth football for 12 years.

He was chief of logistics with the Regional Emergency Operations Centre during the 2016 Horse River Wildfire. He was given an RMWB Council Wildfire Award for Achievement in Public Service and the Wood Buffalo Wildfire Response Team award from the Province.