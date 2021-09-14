Former RMWB supervisor Mike Powlesland running for Ward 1 council seat
Article content
Former RMWB procurement supervisor Mike Powlesland is running for a Ward 1 council seat in October’s municipal election.
Article content
Based on his work with the municipality, one of the main reasons he wanted to run is to bring context and experience in the area of procurement, including how restrictions and trade agreements work.
Former RMWB supervisor Mike Powlesland running for Ward 1 council seat
“I hope that I can bring that to the table, where I can explain it for the community, the rest of the council people can understand exactly how it happens,” he said. “I don’t think procurement gets a voice on council meetings, they just sort of get… there’s questions asked but there’s not really the knowledge base there to answer, so that’s what I’m hoping to be able to do.”
He also wants to make more fiscally responsible decisions for the municipality, adding he doesn’t know that a new park was a good use of space downtown. He feels there needs to be more focus on infrastructure and less on recreation. One of Powlesland’s priorities is supporting social and non-profit agencies by finding space they can use and making sure the municipality’s social procurement policy is used within the social profits.
“What I’ve heard from the social and the non profits is access to facilities. There’s not enough square footage for all the things that they can offer,” he said.
Living in Fort McMurray for more than 15 years, Powlesland has also spent time as a volunteer coach and board executive in with youth football for 12 years.
He was chief of logistics with the Regional Emergency Operations Centre during the 2016 Horse River Wildfire. He was given an RMWB Council Wildfire Award for Achievement in Public Service and the Wood Buffalo Wildfire Response Team award from the Province.
Article content
In a post on his Facebook campaign page, Powlesland said he wants to work closely with Regional Emergency Services to make sure they have what they need to provide their services.
Speaking about the ongoing dispute between the municipality and the province regarding RES dispatch, Powlesland said the service “absolutely has to be local.”
Within the last year, Powlesland said he’s had to call for EMS. The dispatcher did not understand local terms when he tried describing his location.
“It wasn’t a life or death emergency, but it was still a report that I couldn’t make because I didn’t know what street that was that I was on at the time I was driving around,” he said. “I knew landmarks and that’s what I think is important to most people that they don’t know every street in the city, but they could tell you how to get there.”
Also running for council seats in Ward 1 are Ken Ball, Funke Banjoko, Dale Bendfeld, Mohamed Shafiq Dogar, Allan Grandison, Garth Hewitt, Jonathan Higdon, Alex McKenzie, Joseph Mugodo, Gareth Norris, Jeff Peddle, IJ Uche-Ezeala, Jennifer Vardy,Rene Wells.
Sandy Bowman, as well as councillors Verna Murphy and Mike Allen, are running for mayor. Mayor Don Scott is not pursuing reelection.
Claris Voyageur is running for reelection in Ward 2, which includes Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan. Councillor Sheila Lalonde is running for reelection in Ward 3, which includes Saprae Creek and Draper. Councillor Jane Stroud is running for reelection in Ward 4, which includes Anzac, Conklin, Janvier and Gregoire Lake Estates.
Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply until Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information.
Information for interested candidates and voters is available on the RMWB’s website. More information on the upcoming election is at the Alberta Municipal Affairs website.
