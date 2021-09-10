McMurray Métis requiring office visitors to show vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 test

McMurray Métis is requiring anyone entering their offices to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Alternatively, they must show they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous 24 hours.

Bill Loutitt, CEO of McMurray Métis, announced the news on the organization’s social media accounts on Thursday evening. A membership meeting has also been cancelled. These decisions were made as a fourth wave of COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals.

“We can’t be in a situation where we are going to be a super spreader among our community,” Loutitt said in a Friday interview. “We know that the numbers are going to keep increasing here. If we don’t do something now, it could get worse in our community.”

As of Friday, there are 190 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray and 21 active cases in rural communities. Approximately 87 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Alberta’s intensive care units are unvaccinated.

Loutitt said more than 70 per cent of McMurray Métis’ members, which is just under 800 people, have received a second vaccine dose. In May, the group partnered with the Métis Nation of Alberta for a vaccination drive.

“There are still going to be those anti-vaxxers that are there,” said Loutitt. “They do have a right in many cases not to get vaccinated, but then they are going to have to take those extra precautions in order to meet with us.”

Loutitt caught COVID-19 in March, three weeks after his first vaccine dose. He tested positive for the virus during an unrelated hospital for blood work. No one else he had interacted with tested positive. Doctors have told him the vaccine stopped the virus from waging a tougher fight against his immune system. He said the experience strengthened his support for vaccines.

The organization is also re-launching their Wellness Warriors program, which provides weekly check-ins and meals for elders. The organization has also provided computers to help elders connect with others.

“People are just looking for someone to talk to at times and we have to be there for them,” said Loutitt. “It’s been a good experience for everyone all around and being a part of helping is gratifying when you get home at night.”

smclean@postmedia.com