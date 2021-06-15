McKay Métis, Brenntag form partnership to meet chemical demands in the oilsands
McKay Métis Group of Companies, through Fort McKay Industrial Solutions (FMIS), is creating a “one stop shop” for chemicals in the oilsands after partnering with Brenntag Canada. For now, the partnership will use existing assets to meet local demands. Eventually, McKay Métis Group hopes to become “the dominant hub for energy and mining chemicals in Northern Alberta,” they said a statement.
“This potential for opportunities worth hundreds of millions of dollars is far greater than either entity would be able to pursue on its own,” said Crystal Young, president and CEO of McKay Métis Group. “In a best case scenario, hundreds of jobs would be created around logistics and storage once we get up and are going.”
Young described chemicals as being a “niche market” locally. It is a product that has not been a typical service provided by Indigenous-owned companies in the oilsands on a large scale, she said. Some chemical contracts have already been signed with other companies, which Young said demonstrates the partnership can work.
Martin Jette, president of Brenntag Essentials Canada, said in an interview that talks about the partnership began this past September. This long-term agreement is unlike any the company has signed, he said. Previous partnerships with Indigenous-owned companies have usually been transactional, said Jette, and with no formal agreements or guiding principles.
“This is a great template not only for Alberta, but for all of Canada,” he said. “I can see us expanding the scope of such agreements in several communities where companies operate, specifically in rural and remote regions.”
