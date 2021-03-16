





Share this Story: Mayors upset motion reversing centralized EMS dispatch fails to pass in legislature

Mayors upset motion reversing centralized EMS dispatch fails to pass in legislature Photo by Ian Kucerak / Ian Kucerak/Edmonton Sun

Article content The mayors for Wood Buffalo, Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge are condemning the Alberta government’s rejection of a motion calling for the reversal of centralized EMS dispatch in three of the four communities. The motion applied to Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge and was proposed by Shannon Phillips, NDP MLA for Lethbridge-West. The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area was removed from the original draft to avoid legal complications from the upcoming court challenge on the issue in May. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayors upset motion reversing centralized EMS dispatch fails to pass in legislature Back to video “We had to amend it in order to get it on the floor for debate. This does not reflect any lack of interest in the RMWB EMS question on our part,” wrote NDP spokesperson Benjamin Aldritt in a Tuesday email. In a joint statement, the mayors of the four impacted cities repeated arguments that replacing local EMS dispatchers with a centralized, provincial system hurts patient safety and emergency response times. They also requested a third-party external review of the provincial EMS dispatch system.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “While our municipality may not have been named in this motion due to our current court application, we continue to support the intent of the MLA’s motion, and we stand shoulder to shoulder in support of our like-minded fellow municipalities,” said Mayor Don Scott in a statement. Mayor Chris Spearman of Lethbridge said the issue should be a non-partisan one, while Mayor Tara Veer of Red Deer said “we strongly dispute the effectiveness of this consolidated system.” “The evidence for consolidation was never made publicly available, which should have been a massive red flag that they were unprepared to implement their plan,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi of Calgary. “This is totally unacceptable, and is clearly a matter of life of death.” All 22 MLAs opposing the motion were with the UCP, including Laila Goodridge, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche. Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, was not sitting at the legislature during the vote. The legislature has limited seating because of COVID-19 restrictions. Yao could not be reached for comment. “It was a non-binding motion that was trying to politicize the issue for their own purposes and add in nothing,” Goodridge said in a Tuesday interview, adding she respected the mayors’ opinions on the motion’s fate. “I am working collaboratively with the local municipality, as well as the Minister of Health, to ensure that concerns are heard and addressed to ensure that patient safety isn’t affected by any proposed change.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Both of Red Deer’s UCP MLAs and five UCP MLAs representing Calgary ridings also opposed the motion. All seven MLAs supporting the motion were with the NDP. Alberta Health Services has argued most of Alberta has used the system without incident, with some communities using the system for more than a decade. The province has also said there is no evidence of delayed response times, and dismissed complaints about the handling of some local incidents since the switch on Jan. 19. In court documents, RMWB Fire Chief Jody Butz rejected AHS’ claims delays have not happened under the new system. In one example, Butz said it took seven minutes for AHS dispatchers to verify an address in Janvier on Jan. 30. Hours after local dispatchers briefly took over on Feb. 11, a different address in Janvier was verified in 20 seconds. vmcdermott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Fort McMurray