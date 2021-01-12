Mayors ask Kenney to reverse EMS dispatch plans, but AHS moving forward

Article content

Mayor Don Scott and the mayors of Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge urged Premier Jason Kenney to reverse Alberta Health Service’s plan to replace local EMS dispatchers with a centralized dispatch system.

The system, which was introduced by the former PC government in 2009 and covers most of Alberta, is based from call centres in Calgary, Edmonton and Peace River. The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region falls under the system on Jan. 19.

Mayor Tara Veer of Red Deer said at a Monday press conference the mayors have done everything they can to campaign against the switch.

“Premier, there is still time to do the right thing,” she said. “We want to let it be known that Albertans will rue the day that this change happened in our province.”

Scott said the four cities have tried “endlessly” to reverse the plan, which was announced by AHS in August. More than 2,500 people in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have written letters to Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, he said. Scott said he has not heard of anyone getting a response.