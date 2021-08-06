Local, provincial unemployment in July dropped to levels not seen since pandemic began

July unemployment in Alberta and the census region dropped to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic, reflecting an economic rebound that began after most of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions lifted on Canada Day.

Data released Friday by Statistics Canada shows unemployment in the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake census area dropped to 6.2 per cent after peaking at 11.9 per cent in Aug. 2020. When COVID-19 restrictions began in mid-March 2020, unemployment was 6.4 per cent.

Last month’s labour force size grew by 400 people from July 2020 and 100 people from last month. In both cases, most gains were for full-time positions.

The biggest month-over-month gains by industry were found in retail and the culture and recreation sector, which both added 500 positions.

The sector covering hotels and the food industry added 300 positions; construction added 200 jobs; and 100 jobs each were added to business and building supports, health care and the industry sector marked “other services” by Statistics Canada. There were no changes in the public administration field.

Education saw 600 jobs lost; transportation and warehousing lost 400 positions; the sector covering real estate, insurance and finance lost 300 positions; 200 jobs were lost in the scientific and technical services fields; and 100 oilsands jobs were lost.

Across Alberta, unemployment dropped to 8.5 per cent in July, and added approximately 20,000 full-time jobs and lost about 7,000 part-time positions. Canada’s national unemployment rate fell to 7.5 per cent in July.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, Alberta’s unemployment rose to 9.1 per cent. Provincial unemployment peaked in June 2020 at 15.8 per cent.