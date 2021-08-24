Local programs treating addictions facing rising service demands

On the shores of Cowper Lake, six adults move logs into a teepee. As they stabilize the structure with twine, an instructor tells the group how women in Indigenous communities were historically in charge of mounting the shelter.

The activity is one of many found in other Indigenous-run cultural camps throughout Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo, but the participants of this 10-day camp are reconnecting with their Indigenous roots to heal from the struggles of addictions and substance abuse.

The camp is run by the Mark Amy Treatment Centre (MATC) at a location 30 minutes east of Janvier.. The program mixes cultural lessons with addiction treatment modules. Elders teach everything from trapping, drumming, foraging and drying meats. Family members are invited to join clients throughout the experience, but this is not necessary.

MATC’s programs, including the camp, have seen demand grow since the start of the COVID-19. The pandemic made 2020 the deadliest year for overdose deaths in Fort McMurray with 29 recorded deaths. The province’s most recent data for 2021 shows overdoses have killed three people as of May. Yet, treatment programs for addictions have had trouble keeping up with the sudden demand.

“There are always limitations when you go rural service versus a city centre,” said Cassie Gensorek, a MATC counsellor who would like to see more community-based approaches to treating addictions locally. “We have more people reaching out over the phone for support, through our social media platforms, phoning in need of counselling during a crisis, somebody to talk to in that moment.”

The increase is not limited to the region’s rural and Indigenous communities. Fort McMurray’s Ross Residence program has a packed waiting list for its two sober-living facilities for men. Brian Ross, who opened the building more than three years ago after working as a MATC addiction counsellor, is considering opening a third facility.