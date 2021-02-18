Local man with hate crime history charged with threatening MP David Yurdiga

Article content

A Fort McMurray man with a history of promoting hate speech has been charged with allegedly threatening David Yurdiga, MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say they were told of the alleged threats by the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms from the House of Commons on Feb. 16.

Brad Love, 62, of Fort McMurray was arrested later that day. He has been charged with making an indecent telephone call with intent to alarm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Police did not mention to media the nature of the alleged threats or what was said in the messages.

Love has been released and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 17. Yurdiga said Thursday he could not comment on the issue, but confirmed he is discussing the issue with party officials and the Sergeant-at-Arms.

”Hopefully this individual gets the help he needs,” said Yurdiga.

Love is already facing criminal charges after multiple people found their tires slashed and racist flyers attached to their vehicles last year.