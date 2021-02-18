Local man with hate crime history charged with threatening MP David Yurdiga
A Fort McMurray man with a history of promoting hate speech has been charged with allegedly threatening David Yurdiga, MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake.
Wood Buffalo RCMP say they were told of the alleged threats by the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms from the House of Commons on Feb. 16.
Brad Love, 62, of Fort McMurray was arrested later that day. He has been charged with making an indecent telephone call with intent to alarm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Police did not mention to media the nature of the alleged threats or what was said in the messages.
Love has been released and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 17. Yurdiga said Thursday he could not comment on the issue, but confirmed he is discussing the issue with party officials and the Sergeant-at-Arms.
”Hopefully this individual gets the help he needs,” said Yurdiga.
Love is already facing criminal charges after multiple people found their tires slashed and racist flyers attached to their vehicles last year.
That investigation began in July when a man found his tires slashed and racist flyers attached to the vehicle. The man, who was parked at the Timberlea Landing plaza, told Mix 103.7 FM he believes his vehicle was targetted because he is white and his wife is Filipino.
After police found reports of similar incidents in Fort McMurray dating back to Feb. 2020, police searched a Prairie Creek home on Oct. 2.
Love was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with 10 counts of mischief under $5,000 for occurrences that happened between Feb. 27 and Sept. 26. That case is expected to be heard in court in October.
Love has served multiple sentences for hate crimes and harassment. In 2003, he was arrested in Mississauga, Ont. and charged with sending hate mail to 17 people. He pled guilty to more than 20 counts of willfully promoting hatred and was given an 18-month jail sentence.
In 2013 he was charged with criminally harassing several people, including reporters at this newspaper and a child collecting donations for Oxfam Canada.
Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can also be sent to tipsubmit.com.
