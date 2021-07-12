Local COVID-19 cases drop below 10 for first time since August, province goes five days free of reported deaths

COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray have dropped to eight active cases, while only one active case exists in the surrounding rural hamlets. This is the first time active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 10 since last August.

Meanwhile, Alberta has gone five days straight without any reported deaths caused by the virus, putting the total at 2,307 deaths. The last death in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo was reported on June 20.

Active cases, hospitalizations and ICU stays are still dropping as the number of vaccinations slowly creep up.

