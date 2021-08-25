There are more than 100 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo for the first time since mid-June.

Alberta Health data shows that as of the end of the day on Aug. 24, there were 110 COVID-19 cases in the municipality: 84 in Fort McMurray and 26 cases in the rural communities. Cases in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo dropped to 100 on June 16, with 85 in Fort McMurray and 15 in rural hamlets.

Local COVID-19 cases climb above 100, Alberta reports more than 1,000 new single-day cases

Just before most public health restrictions eased on Canada Day, there were 36 active cases in Fort McMurray and none in the rural hamlets reported as of June 28. The city had 16 deaths and rural areas had one. Since then, there have been 128 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the municipality.

The situation has worsened across the province. Alberta reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of the virus — the first time Alberta broke the 1,000-case threshold since 1,140 cases were reported on May 15.

Symptoms have been worse among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated COVID-19 patients. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people make up 80 per cent of hospitalized cases and 98.3 per cent of ICU patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Of the new reported cases, 69.5 per cent are unvaccinated Albertans, 20.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 9.6 per cent are partially vaccinated.

There are 59 people in intensive care, the most since 67 ICU patients were reported on Jun 16. There are 284 Albertans in hospitals fighting the virus. The province reported one new death.

