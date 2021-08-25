Local COVID-19 cases climb above 100, Alberta reports more than 1,000 new single-day cases
There are more than 100 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo for the first time since mid-June.
Alberta Health data shows that as of the end of the day on Aug. 24, there were 110 COVID-19 cases in the municipality: 84 in Fort McMurray and 26 cases in the rural communities. Cases in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo dropped to 100 on June 16, with 85 in Fort McMurray and 15 in rural hamlets.
Just before most public health restrictions eased on Canada Day, there were 36 active cases in Fort McMurray and none in the rural hamlets reported as of June 28. The city had 16 deaths and rural areas had one. Since then, there have been 128 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the municipality.
The situation has worsened across the province. Alberta reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of the virus — the first time Alberta broke the 1,000-case threshold since 1,140 cases were reported on May 15.
Symptoms have been worse among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated COVID-19 patients. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people make up 80 per cent of hospitalized cases and 98.3 per cent of ICU patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Of the new reported cases, 69.5 per cent are unvaccinated Albertans, 20.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 9.6 per cent are partially vaccinated.
There are 59 people in intensive care, the most since 67 ICU patients were reported on Jun 16. There are 284 Albertans in hospitals fighting the virus. The province reported one new death.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported August 25:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 246,674 people have had COVID-19: 8,496 active cases, 2,356 deaths, 235,822 recoveries.
- 284 people in hospital, including 59 people in ICUs.
- 5,511,274 vaccine doses administered: 77.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 69 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 84 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,711 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.3%, (531 people)
60-74: 80.8%, (5209 people)
40-59: 76.8%, (17715 people)
20-39: 60.9%, (17364 people)
12-19: 70.2%, (4714 people)
12+: 70%, (45810 people)
All ages: 57.7%, (45810 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 75.7%, (507 people)
60-74: 74.2%, (4781 people)
40-59: 67.6%, (15582 people)
20-39: 48.9%, (13952 people)
12-19: 57.9%, (3889 people)
12+: 59.5%, (38887 people)
All ages: 49%, (38887 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 26 active case. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 358 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 71%, (72 people)
60-74: 69.8%, (336 people)
40-59: 58.7%, (682 people)
20-39: 40.4%, (472 people)
12-19: 47%, (217 people)
12+: 53.1%, (1792 people)
All ages: 44.1%, (1792 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 59.2%, (285 people)
40-59: 47.3%, (550 people)
20-39: 27.9%, (326 people)
12-19: 28.8%, (133 people)
12+: 40.4%, (1364 people)
All ages: 33.6%, (1364 people)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL’s Albian
- CNRL’s Horizon
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Private gathering in Anzac
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts