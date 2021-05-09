Lac La Biche County leads Alberta for per capita COVID-19 cases, RMWB tops rural Alberta for outbreaks, active cases

Article content

Lac La Biche County now leads Alberta for per capita spread of COVID-19. Despite a drop in active cases, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) is still leading rural Alberta for active cases and outbreaks.

Sunday’s data put the RMWB’s COVID-19 spread was 1,843.6 cases per 100,000 people, or 1,539 active cases, on Sunday. On the same day, Lac La Biche County had 1,931 cases per 100,000 people, or 195 active cases. Red Deer trails the RMWB for active cases, with 874 active cases or 821.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The RMWB began leading the province for per capita COVID-19 spread on April 22, with 1,148.3 cases per 100,000 people, or 959 active cases.

The RMWB continues leading rural Alberta for school and workplace outbreaks. There are 19 school outbreaks, and six schools have between two and four active cases. There are 25 workplace outbreaks. No schools or businesses in rural communities have any outbreaks.