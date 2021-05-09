Lac La Biche County leads Alberta for per capita COVID-19 cases, RMWB tops rural Alberta for outbreaks, active cases
Lac La Biche County now leads Alberta for per capita spread of COVID-19. Despite a drop in active cases, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) is still leading rural Alberta for active cases and outbreaks.
Sunday’s data put the RMWB’s COVID-19 spread was 1,843.6 cases per 100,000 people, or 1,539 active cases, on Sunday. On the same day, Lac La Biche County had 1,931 cases per 100,000 people, or 195 active cases. Red Deer trails the RMWB for active cases, with 874 active cases or 821.5 cases per 100,000 people.
The RMWB began leading the province for per capita COVID-19 spread on April 22, with 1,148.3 cases per 100,000 people, or 959 active cases.
The RMWB continues leading rural Alberta for school and workplace outbreaks. There are 19 school outbreaks, and six schools have between two and four active cases. There are 25 workplace outbreaks. No schools or businesses in rural communities have any outbreaks.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 9:
- All RMWB residents who are at least 18 qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. Albertans as young as 12 qualify on Monday. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 208,790 people have been infected with the virus: 25,191 active cases, 181,483 recoveries.
- 1,633 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 668 people in hospital, with 155 people in ICUs. Triage protocols have been released.
- Two COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,108.
- 15,509 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 1,889,039 vaccine doses administered; 35.2 per cent has at least one dose, 6.9 per cent fully immunized.
- Earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray in past 24 hours:
- 1,471 active cases (61 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 3,697 recoveries (132 new recoveries).
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park in past 24 hours:
- 68 active cases (two new cases). None in Wood Buffalo National Park. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 173 recoveries (two new recoveries). These recoveries include 10 in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Alert: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre