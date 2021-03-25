Kenney urges people to get vaccinated during chamber of commerce speech; 73 active cases in Fort McMurray

Premier Jason Kenney urged eligible Albertans to get vaccinated hours before the province reported its highest daily COVID-19 numbers since Jan. 15. In a speech to the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, Kenney said he expects 130,000 vaccine doses will be distributed weekly in the near future. Eventually, the weekly goal is 400,000 vaccine doses.

He also urged people who are eligible to be vaccinated—particularly seniors, elders and eligible residents in Indigenous communities—to get vaccinated. One-quarter of Albertans above the age of 75 are still not vaccinated, said Kenney.

“As we get more and more people vaccinated—particularly the vulnerable, and if we can avoid a major spring surge driven by these more contagious and lethal variants—we will be able to turn a major corner later this spring,” he said.

“The Bank of Montreal, the Conference Board (of Canada), they’ve all projected we’re going to lead the country in economic and job growth this year. It’s up to us to make sure that happens.”