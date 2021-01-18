Kenney urges Trudeau to act on Keystone XL, says Biden's plan to scrap project would set dangerous precedent

Article content

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make a last-minute push to save the Keystone XL pipeline, saying a decision by U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to scrap the project’s permits would set a dangerous precedent for the Canadian economy.

Documents seen by The Canadian Press show president-elect Biden plans to cancel the project, as promised in his election campaign, on his first day as U.S. president Wednesday.

Although Biden is not currently meeting with other international governments, Kenney said he believes the U.S. owes its “most important ally and trading partner” a discussion before scrapping Keystone XL.

“I do believe it’s important that in the next 48 hours that Prime Minister Trudeau reach out directly to the incoming administration, to reiterate the message he sent on November the ninth, that this is at the top of the agenda that is central to the bilateral relationship,” Kenney said at a press conference Monday.