Joseph Mugodo first to announce run for Ward 1 council seat

Fort McMurray resident Joseph Mugodo is the first person to announce his candidacy for a Ward 1 council seat ahead of October’s municipal election. There are six seats in Ward 1, all of which cover Fort McMurray.

Mugodo announced his candidacy this past Saturday during a livestream on his Facebook pageand on YouTube under the slogan “Vote for Change.”

He said in a Tuesday interview one reason he is running is because he feels this current council is not united and was slow to adapt to the economic challenges of the past four years.

He is also unhappy council rejected proposals made by the Regional Advisory Committee on Inclusion, Diversity and Equality (RACIDE) in December. He added he is frustrated with the pace of flood mitigation, and wants to expand social and recreational programs.

“I see this current council sitting there in power but I don’t see the needed changes,” he said.

Mugodo has lived in Fort McMurray since 2009. He volunteers for Black History Month and Canada Day events, and is president of the Zimbabwe Ft. McMurray Community Association. He is also an area manager at Bee Clean.