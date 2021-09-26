Interviews with FMCSD trustee candidates

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







There are five trustee positions for the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD).

Fort McMurray Today asked all seven candidates to discuss their priorities and concerns. Candidates discussed the division's financial future and vision for Catholic education in Fort McMurray if they are elected trustees. There are also interviews with trustee candidates for the Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD), and information on candidates running for mayor and council. Election Day is Oct. 18. Information on how to vote can be found here. vmcdermott@postmediac.om 1. Why do you feel you are qualified to be a FMCSD trustee? Paula Galenzoski: My family has lived in Fort McMurray for 11 years and our children are students in the FMCSD. Healthy communities, mental health, and education are three priorities I am committed to learning about, engaging and participating in. Over the past eight years serving as an FMCSD trustee, I have gained tremendous understanding and appreciation of our unique community, and just how connected we all are. Serving through the wildfire, flood and pandemic has reinforced the importance of locally elected representation and that we need to preserve that. My number one priority is always safe and caring school environments with the best education possible. Jonathan Higdon: I am the father of four daughters, three of which are currently attending a Catholic school in the RMWB and my fourth will be attending next year. I have worked with children and youth for the past number of years as both a youth ministry director at a church, an instructor in martial arts and have volunteered in some capacity of another with childrens sports (soccer, taekwondo etc) over the past seven years.

Anthony Hoffman: My first term as a FMCSD trustee was an incredible introduction to the world of education in Alberta. I certainly feel that the last four years of experience will help bring a more thoughtful, and mature insight to the boardroom—having already gone through many of the growing pains that every new trustee must pass through. Also, serving as Vice Chair of the Board for the last two years I think has displayed my ongoing, and real concern for the wellbeing, safety, quality education and spiritual development of all students and staff of the district. I grew up in Fort McMurray and went through our wonderful Catholic school system. During my last term I also obtained a Certificate in Catholic School Trusteeship from Newman College in Edmonton. Kelsey Janvier: I feel I am qualified as I have been part of the Catholic School System, Its where I went too and from that experience I know what students go through, I also have a daughter that has graduated from the same system and also my three daughters are going through different grades. I also have a lot of experience from my career as a tradesperson and oilsands leader that I can leverage. I also am a Leadership Wood Buffalo Alumni, and my First Nations background will be an asset to many students. Cathie Langmead: I have been a trustee with FMCSD for 4 ½ years, and I am currently the board chair (2019-2021). I have represented our board in stakeholder organizations, as well as being involved in various subcommittees. I am not afraid to ask questions, and love to learn.

As a parent, I have been involved with our school division for 14 years, including 10 years of leadership roles on three school councils, and five years as chair of our Council of School Councils. I have an excellent working relationship with fellow trustees, division and school administration, teachers, and students. My years of experience have positioned me to be a fierce advocate for Fort McMurray Catholic students and families. In addition to an administrative and financial background, I have volunteered in various capacities, which gives me a well-rounded viewpoint on collaboration with our district, municipality, and provincial governments and fiscal responsibility. Gregory Penney: I feel that my past experience in the field of education would make me a very suitable candidate for the the role of board trustee. I have thirty five years experience in the area of education that spans three provinces in Canada. Specifically I have been a teacher, vice principal, principal, assistant superintendent and Superintendent. I have worked in Newfoundland, Ontario and the Manitoba school system. I have also worked in the oil Industry for the past fifteen years in the Fort McMurray area in the field of safety. I retired as Safety Advisor in February of 2021. I hold a masters degree in Educational Administration and feel that now that I am retired I have time to give to community service in the form of board trustee. I have two daughters who live in Fort McMurray and there are three grandchildren in the school system. My oldest granddaughter is at the University of Saskatoon studying science. Her brother is in grade eleven and the two younger children are in primary and elementary school.

My background in the area of finance and curriculum provide me with skills that would be beneficial in working with others on the board to make the best decisions for children and teachers as we navigate these turbulent times. Janeen Samson: I feel I am a qualified candidate to be a FMCSD Trustee because I have been chair and currently still hold the position of my son's school council since he was in Grade 2. I want to be that voice for our kids. During these challenging times our voice as a parent needs to be heard. My son has been in the Catholic school district since Early Entry. 2. What would your priorities be as a FMCSD trustee? Paula Galenzoski: My number one priority is ALWAYS safe and caring school environments with the best education possible. Along with that, ensuring that our families and community are represented fully within the government system. Jonathan Higdon: Advocate for a better curriculum than the currently proposed one to launch next year.

Help bring new initiatives around specialized learning. Our current teaching methods of sit and listen are not necessarily the best for everyone and we need to be more aware of new methods that can ensure a student’s success. Anthony Hoffman: I would continue the serious discussions already taking place about caring for our students and staff, both from the pandemic, but also its effects, including mental burnout, possible gaps in learning from time spent isolating, as well as the challenges created from the multiple transitions between virtual and in-class learning. These discussions need to occur, while simultaneously working on support for our teaching staff in their challenging and dynamic role, trying to guide 21st century learners achieve their highest potential.

In order to protect and preserve publicly funded Catholic education I would like to work on resources that highlight the benefits of a spiritual education by presenting the positive contributions to philosophy, science, theology, education and law that Christianity has produced over the last two Millenia. This would be a resource that could strengthen ties between families, schools and the parish, in order to create a productive space to explore deeper questions of meaning, purpose and the transcendent Kelsey Janvier: My initial priority would be to learn the role and also how to help support the administration and students. I would then have to see where I can help the most. One of my goals is to add value to the board and schools. Cathie Langmead: There continues to be a variety of pressures on education in Alberta. After 4 ½ years of trusteeship, my priorities have not changed, however they have become fine-tuned. The educational and societal development of our children and youth; demonstrated through my advocacy for 2SLGBTQ+, cultural diversity and diverse learners in the context of a faith-based learning environment. This includes continued commitment to French Immersion programming, a focus on cross-curricular programming, and advocacy for continued work on the proposed K – Grade 6 curriculum prior to implementation.

Advocate the importance of Catholic education as faith-based learning permeated throughout the school environment.

Advocate with our provincial government for sufficient financial resources to support our students and teachers through innovation in education, curriculum development, languages, diverse learner needs, and safety, health and wellness initiatives with a focus on mental health.

Gregory Penney: Keeping students and teachers safe during this terrible pandemic: I believe that there are measures that trustees can assist the school division to ensure that every school has all the necessary materials and skills to deal with the health issues that we currently face. We have watched the terrible toll that COVID has inflicted on our teaching population. If we can relieve teacher stress then the students benefit. Ensuring that workloads are reasonable and resources are available.

Increase the cleaning of schools by providing time to caretakers so they can cope with the additional demands placed upon them: I would argue that we need to return to the time commitment given when COVID first became an issue. My understanding is that caretakers times have been reduce which means that areas of schools are not receiving the same level of cleaning as they were last year. I would argue to have time increased.

New curriculum being brought in by the government: I will speak to this in more detail under that topic.

Advance placement Courses should be available to students in all high schools.

Provide full-time guidance to all elementary schools that have a population over 300

Provide resources to assist teachers and principals in the area of indigenous education: I feel that a start would be to have a full time person responsible for this area. My understanding is that there is a position at present but that individual is also a full time principal. Ensure that all schools have dedicated resources that are only used to assist teachers to develop indigenous material to use in the classroom.

Financially this board has a very large surplus. I would advocate to use more of this money to provide resources and materials for schools.

All schools should have access to the technology and resources needed to provide a high standard of education to our students

Janeen Samson: Priorities for me as a FMCSD Trustee will be to focus on the new curriculum that has been presenting to us by our government, Advocating for our children because I believe that we do not have enough mental health supports. 3. What are your thoughts on the Alberta government's proposed revised curriculum? Paula Galenzoski: The curriculum update is problematic at best, both in content and in process. It was developed with little to no educator contribution, a lack of curriculum and pedagogy expertise, and inclusion and diversity are virtually non-existent in any authentic way. Curriculum outcomes are unreasonable and not age appropriate, and a significant gap in fostering critical thinking as opposed to rote memorization. Truth and reconciliation is not evident at all. Jonathan Higdon: It is preposterous. Adding more math units to an already packed curriculum. It lacks diverse perspectives and most of the subjects are not age appropriate. We are going to teach children in Kindergarten about King Midas, Pandora's Box and the creation of the world (Pangu/China)? None of those are age appropriate for Kindergartners and it continues that same trend as you move up grade by grade. Anthony Hoffman: I think, like many Albertans I have more questions with regard to the curriculum draft than I do answers, which is, in itself a bit of my answer. I am not a curriculum expert. However, I was part of our board and administrative decision back in April to not pilot the new draft. There were too many questions, objections and concerns for us to feel comfortable. We were also already dealing with the stresses of the pandemic and the flood.

I was concerned when the government discarded the original 2018 draft that had the input of over 30,000 Albertans and replaced it with a draft that was being hastily revised. In addition, many teachers have raised concerns that the material is not age-appropriate, nor is the information scalable, building on previously learned material. It doesn't seem to account for teaching best practices, pedagogical differences and might seem to alienate students through rote memorization instead of exploring richer educational strategies that spark a joy of learning. Kelsey Janvier: From what I have seen, I do like the proposed curriculum, from the experience of my children I can see they will learn different subjects, I do really like how First Nations, Metis and Inuit are part of Canadian history and will be taught throughout the grades. I also like that the basics are still taught and how they are part of our everyday world. Example as in Math they will be taught problem solving for everyday problems. Cathie Langmead: I continue to advocate for the delay of the proposed K – 6 draft curriculum: Trustees are not curriculum experts. A thorough review was done by teachers in our division. While they found positive aspects, there are sufficient concerns to warrant our continued advocacy for a delay until their recommendations are addressed. In addition, Indigenous and cultural group stakeholders have voiced concerns with the lack of representation which needs to be fixed.

Implementing an entirely new curriculum in every subject at once is unprecedented. Normally they are changed one subject at a time. Implementation at this time would cause undue hardship on our teachers, especially while they continue work to close learning gaps resulting from the interruption to learning.

Optimal teaching and learning take place when we are healthy. There are increased mental health issues throughout our region because of the economic downturn, wildfire, flood and pandemic that need to be addressed first.

Gregory Penney: I believe that curriculum development is a required on going process but it cannot be completed in isolation from teachers and administrators. Curriculum should not be a political agenda but rather an effort to bring in line our current thinking with the subjects being taught in our classrooms. It cannot be developed in isolation but rather in collaboration with the people who are expected to implement the document. This new curriculum has received negative reviews from all areas. The Treaty Six and Alberta Metis have both called on the government to have the document sent back to have a rewrite to correct false and inaccurate information. Individuals such as Dr. Carla Peck have completed a review of the document and found it wanting in a number of areas, especially as it relates to the age of the children and what they can understand. Ninety five percent of school divisions refused to pilot the document and requested a rewrite and halt the pilot program. Each of these divisions would have had their educators review the document and present to the district. The Alberta Teachers association have been critical indicating that the social studies curriculum is too content heavy with an over emphasis on memorization and recall of facts. They also indicated that teachers were not involved in the creation of the document. I feel that the school division made the correct decision in not piloting the document.

Janeen Samson: My thoughts on the revised proposed curriculum are I think it needs to be reviewed again, and it definitely has room for improvement. 4. After the April 2020 flood and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, how can FMCSD meet the emotional and mental health needs of its students and staff? Paula Galenzoski: FMCSD staff and community partners are well positioned to support and meet the emotional, social, and mental health needs of students, families and staff. The 2016 wildfire created an indescribable need for increased funding, training, and planning for community wellness and support. FMCSD has continued to provide enhanced emotional and mental health resources through the help of Red Cross, the GoA and other donors, as well through innovative partnerships with existing community resources. Jonathan Higdon: There have been programs in place to help the emotional stresses of the floods as well as the fire of 2016 but I believe there needs to be a larger focus on keeping programs moving forward and more readily available, not just when disaster strikes. Anthony Hoffman: FMCSD has provided students and staff with access to qualified counsellors in each school. There are currently several social-emotional programs running in schools that are being used and were critical during the post-flood period. The various programs, led both by counsellors and teachers, allowed for ongoing staff education and awareness, as well as a seamless knitting of mental health and wellness objectives into daily classroom life.

Currently, FMCSD has developed strong connections in our community to wellness and mental health providers for both students and families. These members of the community are reached out to on a regular basis to help support families. In addition, these community support members have also supplemented and supported in-school programming at various points. There has also been a renewed effort to plumb the depth of our rich faith to find meaning and hope in difficult situations. Kelsey Janvier: I think we do need to all take some time to think this through, there is no simple answer. I think one way is creating safe spaces for staff and students to talk/interact with one another. This would be just one example but there would have to be more work in figuring out what works for different groups as we all have been affected differently. Cathie Langmead: Normalizing emotional and mental health needs in our day-to-day conversations is key. FMCSD places great importance on the emotional and mental health needs of students and staff, with a significant increase in providing resources since the 2016 wildfire. In addition to having counselling support for students in each of our schools, we offer a variety of supports for families through seminars (pre-Covid) and webinars. Staff receive support through an employee and family assistance program, as well as ongoing professional development and training in programs like 'Leader In Me' to strengthen mental health and resiliency.

We also have a webpage managed by our counsellors with extensive resources for students, families, and staff. FMCSD's permeation of faith provides a culture of being a family with an emphasis on valuing a welcoming, supportive environment for students and staff. Gregory Penney: Ensure that each school have at least a full time counsellor to deal with the mental health of students and staff. We need to ensure that our teaching staff is well supported. In order for teachers to be successful in the classroom they need to feel that they are supported by their district. Good teaching can't happen when teachers are stressed and feel unsupported. Janeen Samson: I think we to have more full-time counsellors for each school and provide more opportunities for students and staff to have an outlet to have their needs addressed. 5. With so many students coming from Indigenous backgrounds, how can the FMCSD promote reconciliation? Paula Galenzoski: Reconciliation isn't just something to be promoted or to be aware of. The Truth and Reconciliation Report has given us a very clear path to walk as active participants in the relationship of reconciliation. This means Indigenous ways of knowing, learning, and understanding are embedded as a part of our identity and responsibility as a school division, and to help strengthen the relationships of reconciliation in the community at large. Jonathan Higdon

Article content On that note we are still learning and we need to continue keeping an open mindset of what areas we can improve on in regards to reconciliation. Anthony Hoffman: Reconciliation is an important topic that is reflected as a priority in both the Alberta Teaching Quality Standard and the Leadership Quality Standard. These documents help direct and inform our ongoing learning environment. I would like to commend the work that our district has done to meet the needs of our Indigenous students. Our FMCSD has an FNMI student completion rate of over 90% which compared to the provincial average that lies in the 60% range. This is the result of the dedication of teachers and staff to our students. FMCSD has displayed as a priority, the promoting of indigenous culture, awareness and reconciliation by ensuring that schools have indigenous liaisons. This role is critical, allowing all students to receive a focused, integrated and rich education. We continue to look closely into the TRC to see if we are doing everything we can to ensure that our Indigenous community knows that we hear them, we care about them and are dedicated to their success. Kelsey Janvier: I think sharing knowledge and truth of what happened in our history and its effects on generations that followed. I also think we need to acknowledge history and learn from it. I think the schools are on the right path as my children have way more knowledge of what happened in the past vs what I was taught in school.

Article content Cathie Langmead: As the Goddaughter of Métis Elder Elsie Yanik, with parents who taught in the North (Fort Chipewyan), I was raised with great respect for Indigenous cultures. As a Canadian and a Catholic, I am deeply disturbed by the roles our government and church played in the injustices and genocide of the peoples of Turtle Island. As a trustee, I am proud of the work being done by FMCSD to promote reconciliation. Initiatives include having a Principal Lead in Indigenous Education and Indigenous Liaisons in each of our schools to support Indigenous students and provide cultural teachings and awareness for all students and staff. Our FNMI graduation rate is 30 per cent higher than the Alberta average! There is ongoing PD for staff, and our administration is a community leader in promoting reconciliation and celebrating Indigenous culture. We remain committed to ongoing efforts through educating students, families, and staff and look forward to the return of our Elders’ luncheons and FNMI family celebrations as soon as it is safe to do so. Gregory Penney: As a district, we need to work closely with indigenous elders, knowledge keepers, and families to ensure that Indigenous ways of knowing, learning, and understanding are embedded into every aspect of our schools and classrooms. We can look at building on our Indigenous Liaison workers and have an elder in residence program which has proven to work very well in other jurisdictions.

Article content We need to examine our priorities as a district and implement a dedicated Indigenous educational coordinator who can oversee the necessary learning opportunities for staff and students. As a district, we must move away from the add and stir model of recognizing days such as Orange Shirt Day, or making an Indigenous themed craft in art and move towards a seamless integration of Indigenous knowledge and ways of knowing in our everyday classrooms. Janeen Samson: I think FMCSD can promote reconciliation by holding sessions to provide information about the Indigenous culture. 6. What can be done to help 2SLGBTQ+ students feel welcome in FMCSD schools? Paula Galenzoski: LGBQT2SA+ students should not only feel welcome, that would be the bare minimum. They should feel safe and that they belong, which is why PRIDE is important to recognize. FMCSD supports peer support groups such as gay/straight alliances, parent and family support, and of course connections to pediatric mental health specialists and other community resources. Jesus loves everyone, and where a student is struggling or conflicted, there is pastoral support through the schools and with the relationship with our parishes. Jonathan Higdon: I believe last year my daughter’s school made great strides towards this very issue. I would like to see it continue to be replicated in other catholic schools within the RMWB. They introduced Pride Day and children were educated on personal choice, decision and we’re given the opportunity to draw on school grounds with chalk rainbows and messages of inclusivity that made all feel welcome. Initiatives like this just continue to show the expression of love and acceptance for one another no matter your background.

Article content Anthony Hoffman: As a Catholic school district, it is imperative that every student and staff knows when they walk into the schools that they are a beloved Child of God, and an important and valued member of the school community. Ongoing support for students and staff through integrated educational opportunities is important. Mother Teresa summarizes this ongoing goal well: “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.” Pope Benedict XVI said that “Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction.” As a staff and school district, we hold the responsibility of welcoming each person as unique, irreplaceable and deeply valued as we collectively journey with Christ. Kelsey Janvier: I believe sharing info and also being open with students is important. We need to be allies and support our students. We can share in Pride week and other events throughout the school year. Cathie Langmead: Education, education, education! As a Catholic school system, we are called to the most important teaching: Love one another as Jesus loves us. Pride celebrations and inclusive groups are a good starting point. As is true of all who are marginalized, the key is to actively listen to concerns and collaborate to ensure inclusion. Just as more attention and awareness have rightfully been focussed on Black Lives Matter and Every Child Matters over the last year and a half, it is equally important to promote education on 2SLGBTQ+ issues to build a (rainbow) bridge of respect, compassion, sensitivity and responsibility.

Article content When we know better, we do better. Gregory Penney: We can fund, promote and support our 2SLGBTQ+ programs that we currently have in both of our local high schools. Ensure access to gender neutral washrooms in all of our school buildings. We need to work with our local 2SLGBTQ+ community members to ensure that our students know that they are supported and can make connections with positive role models in our Fort McMurray. Janeen Samson: Inclusive Curriculum, Comprehensive Policies, Visibility and Inclusion 7. Everyday, students arrive at school who are being bullied, have behavioural issues or come from troubled homes. Other students must cope with emotional and mental health issues. How can the FMCSD support these students? Janeen Felix: I believe we need more support systems for this, after the fire and the flood and now covid there is a lot of kids, parents and staff at our schools struggling to cope or manage what they are feeling Paula Galenzoski: There are so many ways the division has endeavoured to foster a culture of leadership, compassion, and safety. The division’s core values lay the foundation for that culture, as well as regular spiritual development. The division has been very fortunate to have the Leader in Me model in every school, which is based on the 7 Habits. Jonathan Higdon: Unfortunately due to my work with youth and children I have been exposed to much of this first hand. We have also been battling bullying for generations but often I feel for teachers and educational assistants because we expect them to be not only teachers but to be crisis intervention experts.

Article content I think we need to lay out a clear plan which includes staff specifically trained in crisis and emergency management, a clear list of do’s and don’ts, reward positive behaviour and don’t put labels on students for bullying. Those conversations need to happen privately between staff, student and parents. Anthony Hoffman: FMCSD has been utilizing a variety of systems for students in the school who require additional supports in order to be successful. These support systems have included high levels of home-school communication, mentoring opportunities from organizations in the community, counselling support and referrals, social-emotional student groups within the school and professional mental health assessments and support for both students and their families. Springing from our dedication to the dignity of the human person, as deeply rooted in our theology we do our utmost to treat each child in a personal and individual capacity, loving them, and trying to find individual solutions that span the spectrum of individual needs. Kelsey Janvier: I believe engaging parents in meaningful conversations around certain subjects is important, Parents need to be informed and also should participate in solutions. These are challenging issues and there is no one right answer, I believe in consulting and collaborating for solutions. Cathie Langmead: If there is one thing that has been made abundantly clear through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that schools are so much more than a place to provide education. They are a place of refuge for many students.

Article content In addition to ongoing supports such as counsellors and Indigenous Liaisons, FMCSD has dedicated educational assistants who provide support to students with behavioural or physical liabilities. Bringing in programs like Leader In Me, which aim at learning proactive measures to be successful in life, are a key component to providing students and staff with leadership and coping skills. As mentioned before, inclusivity is one of the greatest supports. I will continue to advocate to the government for sufficient funding to provide additional mental health and wellness supports. Gregory Penney: This question also comes back to ensuring that our schools have dedicated full time school counsellors available to work with the children who require the added support systems to be successful and feel safe. Research has proven that children cannot learn when they are experiencing trauma, therefore, ensuring that our staff receive training to meet the diverse needs of the children in their classroom, and are also supported by trained counsellors is essential. Janeen Samson: Inclusive Curriculum, Comprehensive Policies, Visibility and Inclusion 8. What are some other major challenges facing FMCSD and educators, and what can be done to prepare for them? Paula Galenzoski: COVID is obviously a monumental challenge, switching from in person to online school. Uncertainty in direction from the provincial government presents challenges and barriers that are often difficult to navigate if not impossible to remove.

Article content Predicable, stable and adequate funding is always something we are pushing for. We have always had shortages in supply teachers (substitute), the effects of which impact the teachers, students, and families when there isn’t enough staff to go around. Jonathan Higdon: Currently COVID-19 has been a huge challenge for educators, having to navigate online learning and in person learning has been nothing short of a test. I think personally that we need to understand that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere fast and we need to find better ways of making online learning more engaging for our students. I also believe teachers need a voice in large decisions around curriculum and teaching methods. Often when new curriculums are launched it is without the feedback of educational professionals and that needs to change. Anthony Hoffman: I think that soon, the effects of the change in the funding model imposed by the current government is going to present challenges to boards. There will need to be very creative discussions in order to address the realities of financial restrictions while continuing to support teachers with necessary resources and support as they differentiate their teaching practice to meet the various learning needs of their students. As trustee, I think the role includes putting pressure on our government representatives, while presenting data that their economic reforms are not adequate, nor are they placing the education of the next generation as a priority.

Article content Also, that the decisions, well-meaning as they may have been, were poorly timed, as districts across the province are having major challenges supporting students academically during the pandemic. It’s affected many children in their learning trajectory. The goal is to not only meet student learning needs, but to help them achieve their full potential and excel. Kelsey Janvier: I really don’t know the major challenges but If anything like what my family has to deal with is the pandemic and the challenges that come with it. I don’t have the answers but am willing to be part of future solutions. Cathie Langmead: I think a global pandemic, economic downturn specific to our largest employment sector in the region, flood and wildfire are plenty! The reduction in education funding is certainly a challenge for all school boards in Alberta, and we are no exception. While we maintain our programming and standards of care at the present time, there will be many challenges which will result in the loss of specialized services and supports. Rising transportation costs are another challenge. We continue to look for efficiencies with the least amount of impact on student learning, as we remain steadfast in advocating to the provincial government for sufficient funding. I address challenges to Catholic education below. Gregory Penney: The cutback on provincial government funding is a definite challenge. Schools are being expected to do more with less.

Article content COVID continues to be a major challenge in areas such as health concerns, the proper ventilation systems required to cope with the current health crisis, and outdated bathroom fixtures, all of which can contribute to the spread of virus. Dealing with the new provincial draft to ensure that there are resources available and training for all staff. Contract negotiations will be an issue this year. Government has indicated that they are looking for a wage roll back from educators. This will add to the stress level of teachers and administrators. Janeen Samson: Major challenges FMCSD is facing is staff shortages, our funding needs to be replenished, parents are concerned about our new proposed curriculum. 9. Why should Catholic families support a faith-based education and what should that faith-based education look like? Paula Galenzoski: Faith based education provides an environment that fosters and grows faith permeation for Catholic families. Shared faith is the foundation on which all activities are built and threaded throughout the daily school life, and creates opportunities to strengthen and and explore spiritual relationships. Jonathan Higdon: I believe a faith-based background is great for children and families. Faith and belief in God in general has a bad taste for a lot of people as many things over the course of history has been done in the name of God or faith. Speaking from the perspective of someone who has been raised in the church, most of my personal attributes that I hold high in value are due to being raised in the church environment. Honesty, Integrity, treating everyone with respect, loving everyone despite differences, my public speaking started in church and my ability to build relationships and understand people. I owe all of those positive attributes in my life to my parents and raising me in a faith environment.

Article content Faith-based education should look just like that, it should be loving all despite your background, treating everyone with respect, living a life full of honesty and having a high level of integrity. Anthony Hoffman: A faith-based education addresses the whole person, mind, body, intellect, will and soul. It combines all the educational disciples under a strong roof of meaning, purpose and interconnectedness. It builds for students a proposed fixed foundation from which they can explore with assuredness all facets of life. If one has a philosophy of life that is solid and stands up against all vicissitudes, they can enter the labyrinth of life with confidence. Faith-based education develops a human character, one of integrity and virtue. This type of education should be intentional, curious, and open to exploring the deep beauty of the human soul, which was made intentionally. The ultimate goal would be to facilitate an encounter with the author of the true the good and the beautiful for our students and give them the tools to nurture that encounter and relationship. Kelsey Janvier: What should it look like is an answer that is very hard, there are many different ways. I will learn and support in the role if I am successful. But I do believe having faith is an important part of our growth as humans, The values we instil through faith-based education helps us have compassion and generally think of what is right in our everyday decisions. There has to be balance so students are taught and have experiences that help them in future years.

Article content Cathie Langmead: At FMCSD we welcome all families who are willing to support their children in a faith-based learning environment and have many families who are not Catholic. This is the foundation of our faith; to be welcoming and inclusive to all. During the early years it involves teaching the basics of our faith: prayers, bible stories and moral teachings. As the children get older there is more emphasis on the theology of the Catholic faith while providing students with opportunities to embrace faith in their daily living. Ideally, when students graduate, they leave us with faith in a higher being and compassion for others. Faith provides hope. Compassion provides empathy, which leads to a sense of togetherness and community. Gregory Penney: All publicly funded schools in Alberta teach the same curricular outcomes. Catholic schools have the added benefit of teaching religion in their schedules. The Catholic religion program adopted by FMCSD focuses on the Catholic faith and value system. Every child has the opportunity to participate in liturgies and sacraments. Janeen Samson: Catholic families should support a faith based education system because I think a community of families that share their faith, coming together for celebrations, rituals and ceremonies or parents want academics to be informed by the religious or spiritual beliefs of a school. 10. Few provinces maintain separate Catholic school systems. Shrinking attendance numbers at Sunday Mass and low enrolment at seminaries shows more people identifying as Catholic no longer practice their faith. Why should Alberta continue having Catholic schools? Paula Galenzoski: Alberta’s constitution provides the right for Catholic education to exist. As such, and recognizing that society is ever evolving, we need to treat that right as a privilege as it has changed in several provinces as your question says.

Article content We take that privilege and responsibility seriously in that providing or supplementing exposure to the Catholic faith through daily education will continue to encourage Catholics to revisit their commitment, and support students and families actively practicing their faith. Jonathan Higdon: I would say the low attendance numbers and low enrollment at seminaries really depends on the source of those statistics. Being someone who attends Sunday services and my children attend I am seeing a lot of folks return to church after sometimes years of hiatus. Most of them want to raise their children in a positive environment and with good values, not saying that it isn’t possible to do that without the church factor but there are a ton of great people to surround yourself with at church. Anytime, regardless of your faith background, that you can teach children to love like Jesus loved is a good thing. Regardless of your belief we can all agree that Jesus’ teachings on love and how to treat one another are what we need in the world. If we can raise a generation of kids that know how to love like Jesus loves we are setting ourselves up for a great future. Anthony Hoffman: Parents should still be free to make a choice of conscience, or religious conviction as to how they would like their children educated. This choice cannot be made in a true sense of freedom if their preferred option does not even exist. Enrollment numbers continues to show that many parents are still choosing a Catholic education for their children, and as long as the desire remains in parents, so should the option. “In a democracy such as our own, we should not seek uniformity of education; we should want unity of education. Unity of education, in the sense that all will be good citizens dedicated to the preservation of the moral fabric of the nation and the continuation of its great traditions. But not uniformity of education, in the sense that everyone is poured into identically the same mould and measured by the same standards. To make all schools identical in a democracy is not to be democratic. “ -Venerable Fulton Sheen Kelsey Janvier: I believe the Catholic school system is very effective in helping kids grow, the values that are instilled have helped me as well as my children. From my experiences, I see great value in continuing to have Catholic Schools in Alberta. Cathie Langmead: In a word: Choice. Catholic schools provide a large-scale alternative for public education. This ensures affordable access to academic excellence while ensuring financial stewardship. It provides a capacity for innovation while being held accountable. These “checks and balances” would not exist in a single education system. Much like people of faith do not reserve their faith for Sundays at church, our faith permeates throughout the school, in each classroom, in each course, in the hallways, lunch area, and gymnasiums. This is a choice that many families make. Albertans demand school choice, and Catholic schools respect and embody that. Gregory Penney: Alberta Catholic schools are open and welcoming to people of all faiths and beliefs. The Catholic school system provides choice to families. Janeen Samson: I think Alberta should continue with Catholic schools because there is faith-based families that would require the school system.

