Rural Municipalities Association debating flood insurance at upcoming convention
The Rural Municipalities Association (RMA) is discussing flood insurance in March after Wood Buffalo’s council unanimously approved pushing for a national flood insurance strategy and improved community responses.
The RMA motion calls on the Alberta government to participate in the National Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation. The Alberta government could “make a significant contribution” to the the task force, the motion states. This includes securing long-term funding for flood mitigation programs, projects and initiatives for provinces, Indigenous communities and municipalities.
The federal task force has officials from all levels of government and the insurance industry. Debate topics include relocating people in high-risk flood areas, options for people in flood zones unable to get insurance, and a national low-cost flood insurance program.
“Council is committed to advocating for accessible and affordable flood insurance protection for our residents and businesses,” said Mayor Don Scott in a statement. “This issue is critically important to people in our region and we will continue advancing this message in every way that we can.”
Last April, nearly 13,000 people were forced to leave their homes when downtown, Waterways, Draper, Longboat Landing, Ptarmigan Court and Taiga Nova Industrial Park. The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates the flood caused more than $424 million in insured damages and $617 million in uninsured damages.
In December, council approved voluntary buyouts for people living in Ptarmigan Court. Buyouts are not being considered for the other flood-prone communities. Buying out all 69 properties is estimated to cost $14 million. Anyone rejecting a buyout can request funding to raise their home above the flood line.
In Draper, each lot below the 251-metre flood line will be treated on a case-by-case basis. The municipality is designing grants for anti-flood programs, such as raising homes above the flood-line.
Building berms is ongoing for Waterways, downtown, Taiga Nova Industrial Park and Longboat Landing. To prepare for river break up this year, temporary berms are planned to be in place.
Council is spending $1 million on a Sanitary Sewer Backwater Prevention program. This program will help homeowners in flood-prone areas install backwater preventers, which stop storm and sewer water from flowing into homes.
The RMA virtual convention takes place on March 16 and 17.
