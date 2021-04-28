





Article content Local First Nation and Métis leaders are asking parents to pull their students out of the Northland School Division as COVID-19 cases in the region continue rising. A statement from Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation told parents they have been assured by the division that students will not be punished if they are pulled from schools. The division includes schools in Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay and Janvier. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indigenous leaders urge parents to pull students out of Northland schools; 1,235 cases in Fort McMurray Back to video “We have been assured by Northland that your children will be able to continue learning remotely,” he said in a statement. “This is not a measure we take lightly but it’s for the good of not just our people, but the whole region.” The statement said the division asked Alberta Education to move to online learning as the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo leads Alberta and Canada in COVID-19 cases per capita. Nicole Sparrow, spokesperson for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, said “no official request from the division to move to at-home learning has been made to Alberta Education.”

Article content ACFN spokesperson Jay Telegdi said the 11 First Nation and Métis communities had sent a letter to LaGrange and the division requesting the move to online learning two days ago. The school division would not confirm if any formal request had been made. An April 26 email from Superintendent Nancy Spencer-Poitras to Indigenous leaders and sent to the Today said conversations with Alberta Education had happened, and enrolment numbers had been requested. “I don’t know if there will be any change however we will always program for the children whether they are at school or at home,” wrote Ball. A joint statement from Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Education Critic Sarah Hoffman said they were “extremely troubled” the schools have not been moved to at-home learning. “Northland school division faces a number of unique challenges in serving remote communities with limited internet connectivity,” the statement said. “Perhaps more than any other district in Alberta, they need the full support of the provincial government to support student learning at home.” Sparrow said school divisions facing operational challenges from COVID-19, which was the case for Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools, can request to temporarily move to at-home learning. Alberta Education evaluates requests based on availability of substitute teachers, how many staff and students are quarantined, recent requests from the board for short-term shifts for a number of schools, and active COVID-19 cases locally.

Article content Moving schools across Alberta to at-home learning, which was done at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, or for a specific region is based on operational and health considerations. This decision would be done in consultation with the chief medical officer of health and school boards. vmcdermott@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 28: Instructions on booking a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible found here

186,879 people have been infected with the virus: 20,938 active cases, 163,668 recoveries.

1,839 new cases in past 24 hours.

643 people are in hospital, with 145 people in intensive care units.

Six people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,073.

13,743 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

1,497,258 vaccine doses have been administered; 288,595 people fully immunized.

The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 102 active cases in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 1,235. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. This number does not include the commuter workforce.

71 recoveries in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,619.

Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8. COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: One new COVID-19 case in rural communities in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 17. None are in Wood Buffalo National Park. This number does not include the commuter workforce.

19 recoveries in rural areas in past 24 hours, bringing total to 163. Another 10 recoveries are in Wood Buffalo National Park.

AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.

Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).

Alert: Dave McNeilly Public School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (2-4 cases).

Alert: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (2-4 cases).

Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Thickwood Heights School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).

An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.

An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

A community’s active case numbers are based on the primary residence of someone with COVID-19. If an oilsands worker tests positive for COVID-19 in the RMWB, that case is shown in local case numbers if they are a resident of the RMWB. Otherwise, the case is reflected in the case numbers of their home community.

Bethel Happy Daycare: 6 cases (5 active, 1 recovered)

Canadian Natural Albian site: 186 cases (20 active, 166 recovered). This includes 30 out of province cases.

Canadian Natural Horizon site: 707 cases (328 active, 379 recovered). This includes 100 out of province cases.

Canadian Natural Jackfish site: 24 cases (3 active, 21 recovered)

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered). This includes 1 out of province case.

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest: 28 cases (28 recovered)

Civeo Lynx Lodge: 66 cases (27 active, 39 recovered)

CNOOC Long Lake site: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered). This includes 1 out of province case.

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake site: 75 cases (16 active, 59 recovered). This includes 17 out of province cases.

McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus: 12 cases (11 active, 1 recovered)

North Star Ford: 10 cases (10 recovered)

Suncor base plant: 553 cases (167 active, 385 recovered, 1 death). This includes 19 out of province cases.

Suncor Firebag Village: 16 cases (13 active, 3 recovered). This includes 13 out of province cases.

Suncor Fort Hills: 32 cases (19 active, 13 recovered)

Suncor MacKay River site: 14 cases (2 active, 12 recovered). This includes 2 out of province cases.

Syncrude Aurora site: 41 cases (24 active, 17 recovered)

Syncrude Mildred Lake site: 558 cases (230 active, 328 recovered). This includes 17 out of province cases.

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre: 51 cases (51 recovered)

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre: 6 cases (6 active)

An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.

An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

