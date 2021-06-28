





Article content First Nation and Métis communities across the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area are holding a day of remembrance and reflection on Thursday instead of Canada Day celebrations. Dozens of other First Nation and Métis communities have made similar decisions following the discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at former residential schools in recent weeks. Chief Peter Powder of Mikisew Cree First Nation (MCFN) said he will spend July 1 consulting elders on searching the site of the Holy Angels Residential School for similar unmarked grave sites, and the emotional and mental health of the community. The site of the school, which was torn down in 1974, is on MCFN territory. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indigenous communities across the region replacing Canada Day events with day of mourning Back to video Powder said he is not calling for Canada Day celebrations to be cancelled. Instead, he asks anyone planning events to remember the victims of the Residential School, Sixties Scoop and other racist policies that hurt First Nation and Métis peoples. He also asked people wear orange instead of red and white.

Article content “The reason why we’re not celebrating is because we want to honour that day with the elders and we want to pray for the people that are found,” he said. “We don’t want to go out dancing and celebrating like everything’s great when it’s just not.” Kendrick Cardinal, president of Fort Chipewyan Métis Association, wants community members to reach out to government and church leaders and urge them to hold “conversations with Indigenous communities about how we might begin to reconcile and move forward.” A spokesperson for Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said staff were given a day off on June 21, National Indigenous People Day. They will be working on Canada Day. In Fort McKay, the First Nation and Métis communities are also holding a day of remembrance. The day will include a moment of silence at 2:15 p.m. The First Nation’s tipi and arbour will be lit orange. Prayers and drumming in Cree and Dene will be said. A tobacco ceremony, sharing circle and round dance will be held. The day will end with a community feast. “Anything short of going orange across this country instead of red is an insult,” said Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Métis Nation, in an interview. “We cannot sit as a country and demand higher human rights standards across the globe and not look this thing straight in the face for what it is: an absolute genocide of our people.” McMurray Métis announced it was withdrawing from Canada Day events. A statement from McMurray Métis CEO Bill Loutitt encouraged Indigenous people “to heal, rest and be proud to embrace our cultures” on July 1.

Article content Non-Indigenous people were asked to educate themselves about issues such as the residential school system, the Sixties Scoop, the destruction of Moccasin Flats, and missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. “Indigenous people across the nation are grieving deeply as we tend to the fresh woulds that have been exposed after more evidence is being revealed on the true history of this country,” wrote Loutitt. Both Quintal and Powder said it is frustrating many Canadians are only now learning about residential schools instead of in school. They also feel the issues facing Indigenous peoples are not properly taught to new Canadians. “I would say to new people coming here that you’re coming into a beautiful country, no doubt. But there’s also some really, really bad history here that hasn’t been communicated to the world,” said Powder. Quintal said the legacies of the residential school system are only one way Indigenous communities have been failed by the federal government. He criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his predecessors for failing to secure basics, such as stable housing and clean drinking water, to many First Nation and Métis communities. “The only way we can ever truly realize reconciliation is by allowing the truth to show the path forward and we can only do that collectively as a society,” said Quintal. vmcdermott@postmedia.com

