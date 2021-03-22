In-person learning at Keyano 'more likely' for fall semester as vaccinations pick up

Keyano College expects a full return to classrooms in September as Alberta’s vaccination program hastens, although online learning will still be offered. Alberta Health expects every adult Albertan to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June.

The college confirmed in a Monday statement that planning for the fall semester has begun. Physical distancing, class sizes and other measures will be considered in the relaunch.

Keyano stopped all in-person classes in March as Alberta introduced the first wave of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions. Most classes remain online, although the college has introduced limited in-person learning in shops and labs. Keyano is still running clinical experiences and apprenticeship training. So far, that plan has been hailed as a success.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides told post-secondary institutions on Thursday to prepare for a full return to in-person classes next fall.

“As we plan to transition back to in-person learning, the safety of students, staff and faculty will be our top priority,” Nicolaides said Thursday. “We will be working closely with Alberta Health and our chief medical officer of health, Dr. Hinshaw, to ensure a safe return to campus in September 2021.”

“We welcome this guidance as it helps address uncertainty for Fall program delivery and will facilitate our planning,” said Dale Mountain, interim president and CEO of Keyano, in a statement.

-with files from Anna Junker