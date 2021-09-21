Goodridge elected as Conservative Party's MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake

Laila Goodridge of the Conservative Party has been elected as the next MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake with a landslide 66.8 per cent of the vote. As of midnight, 190 out of 230 polling locations in the riding were counted.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But any celebrating was done in the homes of supporters and volunteers, after Goodridge COVID-19 restrictions forced her to cancel a public election night party for volunteers at her Franklin Avenue campaign office.

The mood from Conservative voters was also likely muted as they watched Justin Trudeau re-elected as the 23rd prime minister of Canada. The Liberals 158 seats across Canada, while the Conservative Party won 121 seats. A party had to win 170 seats for a majority government.

Goodridge said in an interview she was proud of her campaign, describing the last five days as “a whirlwind.” The economy will be a top priority for her once she is sworn in as the riding’s next MP.

“My priorities are going to be making sure that our region has a strong voice in Ottawa representing us, standing up for our oil and gas sector, standing up for our region and making sure we have a strong economy,” she said in an interview.

Dianna De Sousa, executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes Goodridge and the next parliamentary session will focus on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A competitive and certain environment is important for industry, for businesses and for sustainable communities,” she said. “My interactions with Laila from the Chamber of Commerce’s perspective is she has a strong understanding of the business sector and the supports that they need.”

PPC candidate proud of campaign, plans on running again

Shawn McDonald, who ran for the People’s Party of Canada, said he was disappointed the party won no seats on election night. He expected the party to win at least “four to five” seats, including Fort McMurray-Cold Lake.