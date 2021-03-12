Fort McMurray student wins Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship

Article content

A Fort McMurray high school student has won a national post-secondary scholarship which is awarded to 170 students across the country.

Kyle Morin, a grade 12 student at Father Patrick Mercredi High School, has won the Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship valued at $5,000. The award honours hard-working, honest and determined students who have overcome adversity in their lives.

“This is definitely going to help in the future,” said Morin. “I was super excited to get this award.”

In his application, Morin highlighted how living in Fort McMurray has changed his outlook on life. Similar to many, the 2016 wildfire changed Morin’s family circumstances when his father and brother moved to British Columbia. This left Morin, his sister and mother in Fort McMurray.

“A lot changed with that with respect to financials and the roles I had to play here,” said Morin.

Last April’s flood was another defining moment in Morin’s life as he spent time volunteering with flood relief. He filled sandbags and placed them around the hospital and water treatment plant.