Frequent community volunteer Dogar Shafiq running for Ward 1 council seat

Fort McMurray resident and frequent community volunteer Dogar Shafiq is running for one of six Ward 1 council seats.

On his website, Shafiq said a priority is pushing for lower property taxes. Another priority is helping newcomers to the region get involved in the community.

“Inclusion and diversity is all about action, and so am I,” he said. “While I know there are many other issues our region is dealing with, I also know I will be able to work with my council colleagues to be your voice and use a solutions-oriented approach to solve our issues collaboratively.”

Shafiq has volunteered for many community groups, including the Golden Years Society, Fort McMurray SPCA, the soup kitchen at NorthLife Fellowship Baptist Church, community clean-up campaigns and the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games.

He was given a Heroes of the Wildfire medal for his volunteer work at evacuation centres in Lac La Biche, Edmonton and Calgary during the 2016 Horse River Wildfire. He was also given a Parliamentary insignia for this work from former MP David Yurdiga. In 2018, he was honoured under council’s citizen recognition program.

Shafiq is a former lawyer. He served in the Pakistani military for 23 years, retiring as a major. He is also active with the Royal Canadian Legion’s Fort McMurray branch.

“Leadership, representation and a solutions-oriented approach with a teamwork mindset matters,” Shafiq said in a statement on his website. “Why run a fourth time? Because I believe in working for change. With Wood Buffalo’s support, I can be the change all of us need.”