Fort McMurray man charged with second-degree murder of missing woman

Police have arrested and charged a Fort McMurray man with second degree murder after the disappearance of Dyanna Adil Mohamed, 24, on Jan. 27.

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating the disappearance of Mohamed, a Fort McMurray woman last seen on Jan. 25, with Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Investigators believe Mohamed is a victim of homicide and are searching for her remains. Jace Jordan Charles, 18, of Fort McMurray was arrested Feb. 3. He has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. Police say Charles and Mohamed knew each other.

Police are asking people to come forward with any information or footage showing Charles’ or Mohamed’s vehicle between 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 and 9 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Mohamed’s vehicle is a grey but could also be described as silver. She drove a 2011 BMW 323i series with the license plate number CHL 5023. The vehicle’s front grill is missing and there is damage to the rear driver’s side tail light.

Charles remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 8.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have seen or heard anything in relation to the homicide of Mohamed, is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

