Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assaulting infant, bestiality and child pornography
Article content
A Fort McMurray couple has been charged with sexually assaulting an infant, bestiality, and possessing and distributing child pornography. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) believes there may be other victims.
Investigators with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) say an investigation began into the couple last May. ALERT spokesperson Mike Tucker says the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre allegedly detected images of child pornography uploaded onto a social media site, but would not say which platform was used.
Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assaulting infant, bestiality and child pornography Back to video
An investigation began and all electronic devices were seized in October. During a search of the devices, Tucker says police found recordings of an infant and a dog being sexual assaulted. The infant was known to the couple. Both individuals were arrested by Wood Buffalo RCMP on Feb. 26.
“ICE has strong reason to believe this may not be the only instance and we’re exploring the possibility of other young children that were left in the couple’s care as being victimized,” said ALERT ICE Staff Sergeant Mike Zaparyniuk.
Advertisement
Article content
Andrew Wall, 41, and Marlena Bennett, 33, are jointly charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, bestiality, and possessing and distributing child pornography. Bennett is also charged with making child pornography.
The charges of bestiality, sexual interference and sexual assault will be heard in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 31. The child pornography charges will be heard on Nov. 1 and 2.
Child exploitation material on the rise: ALERT
Law enforcement in Alberta have seen a steady rise in investigations related to images and videos of child abuse. Between April 2019 and March 2020, ALERT identified the highest number of child exploitative images and videos in the past five years.
In that time period, police identified more than 976,000 child pornographic photos and videos, the most since 2015. The second highest was in the 2016-17 report when more than 893,000 images and videos were identified.
In 2020, ICE opened 2,100 investigations in Alberta, a 50 per cent increase from the previous year. There were 127 arrests and 399 charges issued last year across the province.
“The pandemic has produced new standards of social engagement and digital learning, but we must confront the dark reality that there is no shortage of online predators looking to exploit and harm your children,” said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta of ALERT in February.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any other criminal cases, is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040. Tips can be made anonymously at cybertip.ca.
-with files from Jeff Labine
vmcdermott@postmedia.com