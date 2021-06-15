Fort McMurray airport staff taking part in human trafficking awareness program

Article content

Over the course of the next several months, members of the Fort McMurray Airport Authority, including front line and security staff, will be participating in a program aimed at bringing an end to human trafficking across the country.

The #NotInMyCity education program, founded by country music star and Albertan Paul Brandt, is an e-learning course that increases awareness and education of the growing problem of human trafficking in Canada.

“By working with organizations such as the Fort McMurray Airport Authority, we have more people staying vigilant, and knowing what to do if they suspect a victim is travelling through their airport,” said Brandt in a press release.

RJ Steenstra, president and CEO of the airport authority said the organization’s goal is to educate staff and create a safe place for victims, should the need arise.

“We want to ensure that they not only understand the context and what’s actually happening in Canada but also in the region and what they should or could be looking for and how best to tackle this issue,” he said.