Members of the Fort McMurray #468 First Nation were preparing to leave the community on Wednesday as an out of control wildfire burned roughly 25 kilometres south of the First Nation. The fire was brought under control that evening and the evacuation warning was cancelled.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But record-breaking heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes are keeping communities and emergency workers vigilant as nearly 80 per cent of land burned by wildfires this year have been in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fort McMurray #468 First Nation dodges evacuation, but heat, dry conditions fuel local rise in wildfires Back to video

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, residents of the First Nation were told to begin packing essential items in case an evacuation order was made. The nearby PetroCanada saw many people make a run on gas, food and other essential items. Josh Kaskamin, who lives on the reserve, said the day brought back memories of the 2016 Horse River Wildfire.

“Some people were panicking,” said Kaskamin. “My roommate has five cats and all we were thinking about was how to corral them and get them out safely.”

As of Friday, 85 wildfires have burned nearly 20,500 hectares in the region since wildfire season began on March 1. Current data shows 62 of those wildfires were caused by lightning strikes and 44 wildfires are active.

Across Alberta, 905 wildfires have burned nearly 25,800 hectares since March 1. There are 87 active wildfires in the province, with 15 listed as out of control. Last year, 700 forest fires burned 3,300 hectares.

Fort McMurray averaged 40.1 C on June 30 as a heat wave covered much of western Canada for the week. Environment Canada placed the previous record at 38.9 C on July 18, 1941.

“We’re totally at the mercy of Mother Nature right now,” said Lynn Daina, a wildfire information officer for the Fort McMurray area.