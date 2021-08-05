Fort McKay First Nation's youth connect with community through murals

Outside the Fort McKay First Nation Youth Centre and Arena sits an eggshell-coloured sea-can with the word AhkaméYimok painted on the lower left-hand side.

Translated from Cree, the word means ‘perseverance’ and is one of two main art pieces on each side of the sea-can. The murals are part of an annual youth centre project that shares artwork connecting youth to the community.

The two project leads—Richelle Stewart, 21, and Brace Grandjambe, 18—are studying at the Alberta University of the Arts (AUArts) in Calgary but returned home during the summer to oversee the murals. The pair have artwork hanging inside the centre and collaborated with the youth centre to produce the murals.

“I feel that being Indigenous it’s really important with our background because a lot of our ancestors produced art on caves and things like that,” said Grandjambe, who will be in second year at AUArts this fall. “Some students don’t like talking about their feelings, so when they do it with art it’s just easier. I think it’s a really nice way for them to express how they feel.”

One mural is dedicated to the Fort McKay Northern Spirits youth football team and features a football engulfed in flames and the team’s skull logo sitting in a boat navigating choppy waters.

The other mural is a collaborative piece, with inspirational words including “AhkaméYimok,” “Believe” and “Stop the Bullying.” The words are surrounded by a wolf carrying a pride flag in its mouth, an eagle and a dragon. This mural was made of many individual youth submissions that Stewart combined with an iPad.

“To get youth involved in projects like this is a confidence booster,” she said, who is heading into her third year at AUArts. “For a lot of the youth to be able to see their ideas being replicated onto something big that everyone in the whole community will be able to see is important because they are our future.”