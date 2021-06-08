Fort Chipewyan's Indigenous leaders planning to scan residential school site for unmarked graves

“We are willing to offer any support we can to help bring justice and clarity to this horrific situation,” he said. “Our hearts are with not only the people of Fort Chipewyan, but every community throughout Canada that is going through this same tragic ordeal.”

Jay Telegdi, a spokesperson for Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, said the First Nation is also supporting the initiative.

“It’s going to be awhile, but we don’t want to wait too long to begin,” said Chief Peter Powder of Mikisew Cree First Nation (MCFN). “There’s a lot of technical work to be done to find out what areas need to be mapped. Everyday we hear different stories about possible sites.”

First Nation and Métis leaders in the Fort Chipewyan area are planning to search for potential unmarked graves at the site of the Holy Angels Residential School. Before a forensic search of the grounds can begin, surveying must be completed and survivors of the school need to be consulted about possible burial sites.

The Holy Angels Residential School opened in 1874, moved to a new building in 1881, expanded three times and closed in 1974. The building, which was on MCFN land, has been demolished. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has confirmed the deaths of 89 children attending the residential school between 1880 and 1953.

Powder said the community has been devastated after a survey of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., indicate the remains of 215 children buried at the site.

Some Elders that attended Holy Angels have been reliving traumatic memories, said Powder. But many community members have also been eager to properly bury any children potentially buried at the site of the former school.

Powder worries how recent events and a search will impact the mental and emotional health of the community.

“You need to have people healing. We can’t do nothing about the past, so how do we react to it? What do we do? How do we heal? What is a good start?” he said.

Kendrick Cardinal, president of the Fort Chipewyan Métis Association, said Elders have been sharing stories of abuse at the school in recent days. Holy Angels had been torn down by the time Cardinal enrolled in school, but his mother, aunts, uncles and maternal grandmother all attended.

“There was constant abuse—physically, mentally, spiritually, sexually,” he said. “All those things happened to people in residential schools and it’s still felt today. It’s never ending.”

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has documented the deaths of more than 4,100 children across 134 schools, but noted significant gaps in record keeping. At least 821 of those deaths were in Alberta.

The Alberta government has announced plans to fund a program to uncover burial sites at former residential schools.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society maintains a 24/7 crisis line for victims of the residential school system and family members: 1-866-925-4419.

