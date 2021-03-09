Fort Chipewyan sends surplus vaccines to Fort McMurray off-reserve members, include McMurray Métis

Article content

All Indigenous people in Alberta aged 49 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they do not have a severe chronic illness.

When the vaccine rollout was in its early stages, some Métis leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area worried they were falling through the cracks.

Phase 1 of Alberta’s immunization plans left out many Métis elders not living on Métis settlements. Rural hamlets that were mostly Métis were also left out, since they were not considered Métis settlements by the Alberta government.

Now, Métis elders are pleased to be included in the current round of vaccination efforts. Peter Hansen, an elder with McMurray Métis, is looking forward to seeing his community and elders get vaccinated after a year of being “cooped up.”

“The more and more people who get the vaccine, it’s going to be great for everybody,” said Hansen. “We’re trying to get back together and just having coffee, tea and bannock. Just get out and socialize.”