Article content

Fort Chipewyan RCMP have charged a man for allegedly stealing firearms from different owners in the northern community.

Police learned of the missing firearm on April 6, which had previously been unreported. The owners stored the weapons in sheds and outbuildings when they were allegedly stolen.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fort Chipewyan man charged with stealing firearms Back to video

After an investigation, police recovered four non-restricted firearms. Keifer Mercredi, 25, of Fort Chipewyan is charged with three counts of weapons trafficking. He is also charged with two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon obtained by an offence, breaking and entering to steal a firearm, transferring a firearm without authority and possessing property obtained by crime.

Mercredi has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort Chipewyan provincial court on June 3.

Police are asking firearm owners to review how weapons are stored. Outbuildings and sheds can be easily broken into, even if the weapons are stored in gun safes. Firearms should be locked inside safes inside homes. Police also suggest using cable or trigger locks.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

vmcdermott@postmedia.com