Former Mountie and municipal director Dale Bendfeld running for Ward 1 council seat

Former municipal director and Mountie Dale Bendfeld is running for one of six Ward 1 council seats in October’s municipal election. Bendfeld said in a Wednesday interview he decided to run out of a belief for promoting a safe community and concerns with financial, transparency and integrity issues at the municipal level.

He listed the failed arena project under the City Centre Area Redevelopment Plan (CCARP) and the controversial “weather catcher” feature as examples of wasted money. He also accused previous councils of abusing the emerging issues fund “to get themselves out of trouble, to spend their way or purchase favours from singular groups.”

“There’s a lot of concern over how money has been spent and what money is being spent on projects,” he said. “Our tax base has changed and the province has made us change how much we can collect, so we have to change the way we spend.”

Bendfeld was the municipality’s director of law enforcement and RCMP support and the executive director of services and community services. He went to St. Albert, where he was general manager of community and protective services, before returning to Fort McMurray.

He recently helped the Fort McMurray Legion open its museum. He has spent 37 years in uniform, whether it was in the Canadian Armed Forces or the RCMP.

“The big piece of this is I’ve decided this is where I’m retiring. I want to see this community grow and prosper,” he said. “I can do that by either standing on the sidelines or as I’ve always done and served.”

Bendfeld is skeptical of the chances of success for other projects. Many people he has spoken with feel the $30 million price tag on waterfront revitalization is steep, he said. He also feels the grant program for renovating and upgrading downtown businesses is a half-measure at encouraging people and businesses to move downtown.