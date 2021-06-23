FMPSD launches council of Cree, Dene and Métis elders to advise on Indigenous issues

Article content

The Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) has created a council of five Cree, Dene and Métis elders to offer guidance on efforts towards reconciliation. They will also act as advisors on Indigenous education, history, culture and language programs hosted by FMPSD.

At the council’s last meeting on June 18, the elders reviewed some of FMPSD’s Indigenous cultural and educational programs. They were impressed with the division’s land-based learning camps, which are open to all students, and recommended teaching survival and water skills to students.

“The best part of all of this is their stories. They think of things while we’re talking. There’s lots of laughing and reminiscing,” said Annalee Nutter, FMPSD’s associate superintendent overseeing Indigenous education, in an interview. “In the end, we do like we are consulting them.”

There are 500 First Nation and Métis students enrolled in FMPSD schools. The legacies of the residential school system, Sixties Scoop and other racist policies still linger in many Indigenous communities, said Nutter, and educational leaders must be prepared for students impacted by intergenerational trauma. The wisdom from the Elders’ Council could help with that outreach.