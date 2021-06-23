FMPSD launches council of Cree, Dene and Métis elders to advise on Indigenous issues
The Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) has created a council of five Cree, Dene and Métis elders to offer guidance on efforts towards reconciliation. They will also act as advisors on Indigenous education, history, culture and language programs hosted by FMPSD.
At the council’s last meeting on June 18, the elders reviewed some of FMPSD’s Indigenous cultural and educational programs. They were impressed with the division’s land-based learning camps, which are open to all students, and recommended teaching survival and water skills to students.
“The best part of all of this is their stories. They think of things while we’re talking. There’s lots of laughing and reminiscing,” said Annalee Nutter, FMPSD’s associate superintendent overseeing Indigenous education, in an interview. “In the end, we do like we are consulting them.”
There are 500 First Nation and Métis students enrolled in FMPSD schools. The legacies of the residential school system, Sixties Scoop and other racist policies still linger in many Indigenous communities, said Nutter, and educational leaders must be prepared for students impacted by intergenerational trauma. The wisdom from the Elders’ Council could help with that outreach.
The council’s elders come from Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Fort McMurray First Nation 468 and McMurray Métis. FMPSD joins the ranks of other school divisions, such as the Calgary Board of Education and Edmonton Catholic Schools, that also have an Elders’ Council.
“FMPSD believes that an elders’ voice and wisdom is crucial in many decision-making matters,” said Julia McDougall, FMPSD’s Indigenous student services cultural teacher, in a statement. “They will help oversee our planning for the coming year and advise us on Indigenous matters.”
If the Elders’ Council wants to give the Alberta government formal feedback on the curriculum, they must do so through public surveys and consultation sessions arranged by the province. But, the elders can still offer their opinions to FMPSD superintendent Jennifer Turner and board chair Linda Mywaart.
“That’s the whole point of it all, to get their feedback,” said Nutter.
COVID-19 restrictions slowed many of FMPSD’s plans for Indigenous programs and efforts towards reconciliation, including the rollout of the council. However, school leaders have been successfully running a land-based learning camps for Indigenous and non-Indigenous students. The Northland School Division, which runs the schools in Wood Buffalo’s rural hamlets, has a similar land-based learning program for students.
Camp participants learn hunting, trapping and cultural knowledge from First Nation and Métis hunters and elders. Once COVID-19 restrictions ease and more Indigenous communities get involved, Nutter hopes students can soon learn how to tan hides and harvest rabbits at overnight camps.
“They are learning from the original stewards of the land, how to take care and live with the land,” she said.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com