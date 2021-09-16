First Nations, Métis and Suncor buy pipeline stake in $40-million partnership

Suncor and eight Indigenous communities from the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have partnered to buy a 15 per cent stake in the Northern Courier Pipeline Limited Partnership. The $40-million partnership is being called Astisiy—a Cree word meaning “threads made from sinew”—and was announced early Thursday morning.

The project involves two 90-kilometre pipelines that can bring bitumen, diesel or crude between Suncor’s Fort Hills facility to the East Tank Farm Development located 30 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. The remaining 85 per cent of the pipeline was bought by the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) in 2019 for for $1.15 billion.

Astisiy is a partnership between the Athabasca Chipewyan, Chipewyan Prairie, Fort McKay and Fort McMurray #468 First Nations. It also involves Conklin Métis Local 193, Fort Chipewyan Métis Local 125, Fort McKay Métis Nation, McMurray Métis and Willow Lake Métis Nation.

“This gives us consistent annual revenue,” said McMurray Métis CEO Bill Loutitt in an interview. “We do need some stability in that we are building the Métis Cultural Centre right now, which is a huge project. This equity deal certainly helps it along the way.”

Mark Little, president and CEO of Suncor, said in an interview the Indigenous communities involved with the agreement own most of the 15 per cent stake.

“We’ve been very selective in deciding what’s the asset, the commercial structure, all these types of things,” said Little. “The opportunity here was how do we do this in a way that will truly benefit the communities and that will generate a bunch of cash to fund everything—from education, to elder care, to infrastructure, all of these types of things—for the future of their communities?”

The Indigenous communities purchased the stake with a loan from the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation. Loutitt said the partnership has been discussed for more than two years and the stakes are relative to the size of each community.